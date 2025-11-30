Lane Kiffin's Top Assistant Coach 'Not Expected' to Depart Ole Miss for LSU Football
The LSU Tigers are closing in on a deal with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as both sides prepare to make things official on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
After a chaotic 24-hour stretch in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" beginning Saturday morning, the Rebels shot-caller intends to make his way to Baton Rouge to coach the LSU Tigers in 2026.
"Sources told ESPN on Saturday that the expectation is LSU will hire Kiffin away from Ole Miss on Sunday. A source cautioned that the deal was not signed as of late Saturday night, but added that it 'would be a shock' if he didn't sign the deal," ESPN wrote.
"Should he agree to the contract, it would pay him, a source said, around $12 million annually, across seven seasons, with the potential for bonuses, making him among one of the highest paid coaches in the sport."
Kiffin met with Ole Miss officials on Saturday evening where he spoke with athletics director Keith Carter about his future - seemingly revealing a move to LSU - but has a desire to coach the College Football Playoff.
Now, with Kiffin making his intentions clear to depart Ole Miss, it remains to be seen which staffers he brings to Baton Rouge from Oxford.
According to CBS Sports, defensive coordinator Pete Golding will not be one of them where he will remain with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Golding is campaigning for the head coaching job in Oxford as the administration begins the process of finding a new decision-maker following Kiffin's exit - though a deal is yet to be formally signed.
“As for the second part, will he coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff? Right now, that answer is no," ESPN's Pete Thamel said late Saturday night. "There were discussion today. Lane Kiffin met with AD Keith Carter at the chancellor’s house for about two hours this evening. Then they departed.
"They waited for the results of the Iron Bowl. As of right now — and this is Lane Kiffin, things can change — the overwhelming expectation is that he’s the next coach at LSU and Ole Miss is going to the College Football Playoff, where it’s going to host a game with an interim coach."
Now, all eyes are on Kiffin to Baton Rouge where he is set to be formally introduced on Sunday.
