LSU Football Spring Camp Intel: True Freshmen Emerging, Transfers Turning Heads

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Week 3 of Spring Camp on Saturday afternoon with position battles emerging, newcomers breaking out, and offensive weapons galore turning heads.

In what has become a pivotal stretch for the program, the new-look LSU roster has quickly turned heads with sources raving about the crop of early-enrollees in Baton Rouge - along with Kiffin.

"Richard Anderson. Phenomenal prospect. This guy's going to be a great player. It's just a matter of time until that happens. Love how physical he is. Love how hard he's worked early. These guys really are seniors in high school," Kiffin said on Tuesday.

"Over time, they have changed. Their enrollment, for so many guys to come early, he's doing a great job. Got a little banged up and played through it Saturday which was good. So we're really excited about them. Very well coached."

As Spring Camp winds down, what's the latest buzz coming out of the Bayou State?

The Spring Camp Buzz: Week 3 Edition

No. 1: The Rising Star - Ty Benefield

Benefield signed with the LSU Tigers as the No. 2 rated safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal - inking a deal with LSU after Kiffin and Co. rolled out the red carpet for the electrifying defensive back that is already becoming a household name.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder is coming off of a 2025 campaign at Boise State where he logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble where he put his name on the map.

Following the strong season, Benefield hit the free agent matket with multiple suitors eyeing his services - namely the LSU Tigers and Oregon Ducks - but a visit to Baton Rouge sealed the deal.

"Ultimately, the decision came down to putting myself in the best position, putting my family more so in the best position, as well as this culture being a winning culture and winning tradition school," Benefield said on Thursday following Day 2 of Spring Camp.

"The staff also being the way they are, how our head coach puts his guys in the best positions to succeed and the standard that he holds them at. So those were some of the reasons. I can't name them all because there's a lot, but those are some of the main reasons for sure.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

No. 2: Keep Tabs on the True Freshmen

Deuce Geralds... LSU true freshman defensive lineman Deuce Geralds has quickly blossomed into one of the quick "eye-catchers" during Spring Camp.

Geralds, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America upon signing with the Bayou Bengals in December, is already working with the first team where his 6-foot, 279-pound frame has given him the upper-hand in drills.

The Peach State native is a player sources feel can start in Week 1 as his trajectory skyrockets across his first offseason in Baton Rouge.

Richard Anderson... The New Orleans (La.) five-star prospect signed with the program in December prior to enrolling early with the LSU Tigers in January. Once he signed with the program, Anderson hovered around 6-foot-3, 360 pounds, but has quickly transformed his body - checking in at 339 pounds in Spring Camp - after dropping over 20 pounds across the offseason.

Anderson has turned heads in camp with his physicality giving him the upper-hand in multiple individual drills - also working with the first-team at times.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

No. 3: The Receiving Corps is "Lethal"

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers redesigned the receiving corps this offseason with nine transfers inking deals with the program via the free agent market.

In what became a complete overhaul of the wide receiver room across January, LSU has a unique blend of size and speed ready to make an impact with Sam Leavitt spearheading the push as the signal-caller.

"I think explosive plays are a very critical factor, always have been. As you look at analytics into winning games and being successful defensively, limiting them and having them on offense, you've got to have the players. To add players that have made a number of explosive plays in the receiver room was important," Kiffin said.

Florids transfer Eugene Wilson, Kansas State's Jayce Brown, Troy's Roman Mothershed, and Ole Miss' Winston Watkins - along with Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris - are four newcomers that have impressed during Spring Camp.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Linebacker Breaks Down Decision to Follow Lane Kiffin From Ole Miss

LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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