One Current LSU Star Has a Chance to Cement His Legacy Forever

The LSU Tigers have plenty of players who will be vital to the Tigers' 2026 season as they look to get back towards the top of the SEC once again and start to contend for national championships, as LSU has done in the past.

And a lot of that responsibility falls on the new players that Lane Kiffin brought in for his first season in Baton Rouge out of the transfer portal. The likes of quarterback Sam Leavitt will lead the offense, while left tackle Jordan Seaton becomes the anchor of the LSU offensive line, and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen is expected to be the dynamic pass-rushing threat for the defense.

However, the Tigers also have plenty of players who have spent years in Baton Rouge and look to help LSU get back to national prominence in 2026. And those veteran players look to cement their legacies with the Purple and Gold, and one star defensive player is at the top of that list.

Whit Weeks Prepares for What Could be a Legacy-Defining 2026 Season

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) reacts to a play against the Florida Gators during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has a number of multi-year players who will be looking for a big year in 2026 as the Tigers hope to get back to the top of the SEC, and at the forefront of that list is senior linebacker Whit Weeks.

Weeks opted to pass on the 2026 NFL Draft, where he undoubtedly would've heard his name called at some point throughout the draft, and chose to return to Baton Rouge, which, for Kiffin and the Tigers' defense, was one of the biggest wins of the offseason.

The senior linebacker will bring stability to the LSU defense both on and off the field, especially with Weeks having played under defensive coordinator Blake Baker in 2025, who decided to stay with the Tigers after the coaching change.

Weeks has become a star and one of the faces of the programs throughout his first three seasons with the Tigers as the linebacker has stuffed the stat sheet, accumulating 205 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and four pass deflections.

The veteran had an up-and-down 2025 season, with most of the year plagued by an injury, but in 2024, when he managed to stay mostly healthy, the linebacker was one of the best at his position in the SEC. As a sophomore, Weeks recorded over 120 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks while also earning a First-Team All-SEC nod.

If Weeks can manage to stay healthy in 2026 and can regain the form from 2024, the linebacker could once again be one of the top linebackers in the SEC.

And for this LSU squad to compete against some of the top teams in the country, Weeks will have to reintroduce himself as one of the top forces in the heart of the Tigers' defense, and he has the opportunity to do just that.

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