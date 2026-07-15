One LSU Veteran That Has Everything Riding on the 2026 Season

Every roster has a player whose entire future hinges on one final run. For LSU in 2026, that player is linebacker Whit Weeks.

Weeks had a case to leave for the NFL after the 2025 season. Instead, he chose to return to Baton Rouge for one more shot at proving he belongs at the next level.

That decision puts him at the center of a growing pressure point: one that culminates this season. A healthy and motivated Weeks could be the engine of a defense with national title aspirations under Lane Kiffin.

But if his ankle injury lingers or his tape doesn't match his reputation in 2026, he risks watching his draft stock slide away from him.

The Injury That Changed Everything

njured Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) touches injured LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) on the head during the second quarter against the Baylor Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Weeks looked like a future first-round pick during his sophomore season in 2024. He racked up 125 tackles and was considered one of the premier linebackers in the country.

A broken ankle suffered in the 2024 Texas Bowl against Baylor derailed that trajectory almost immediately. The injury lingered into 2025, limiting him to just eight games and a modest 31 tackles.

He worked through a re-aggravation of that same ankle in September. Despite the setback, he still fought through it to remain on the field for his team.

By the time the draft rolled around, Weeks had gone from a potential top prospect to a player scouts weren't sure they could trust. He turned down that uncertain draft slot for a chance to rewrite his history.

Why 2026 Is Do-or-Die

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) looks on against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Weeks enters his senior season as a full participant in spring practice for the first time in over a year. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker has already made clear that Weeks will anchor the middle of LSU's defense.

Health is the first hurdle he has to clear, since durability concerns are now baked into his scouting profile. NFL evaluators won't just be watching his tackle numbers; they'll be watching how his ankle holds up over a full season.

Production is the second piece of the puzzle he needs to solve. A return to his 2024 form, something closer to double-digit tackles for loss and real impact as a player at the line of scrimmage, would go a long way toward silencing the doubts that surround his profile.

The Stakes Beyond the Stat Sheet

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gestures toward the crowd after a turnover during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's defense returns nearly every meaningful contributor from a year ago, and Weeks is the unquestioned centerpiece of that group. His performance will shape how far Kiffin's first LSU team can go in a loaded SEC.

A strong, healthy season from Weeks likely pushes LSU's defense into the top tier nationally. That kind of production would also validate the gamble he took by staying in school another year.

A repeat of 2025's injury trouble would be a different story entirely. LSU would rely on other depth pieces, but Weeks’ impression on the field would still be greatly missed.

Everything Weeks does this fall will be watched closely by scouts. For a player who bet on himself instead of the safety of the draft, 2026 is the season that decides whether that bet pays off.

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