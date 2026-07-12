What Wins and Loses the Game For LSU vs. Texas

As the LSU Tigers prepare for next season, there are a few massive games on the schedule. It presents challenges at the beginning, lightens up in the middle, and gets really difficult at the end of the conference slate.

One of those difficult games will be on November 14th against the Texas Longhorns. Texas will travel to Baton Rouge for the first time since joining the SEC, and the atmosphere is sure to be electric.

The hope is that LSU will be in contention for a spot in the SEC championship or a College Football Playoff appearance. Here is what could win or lose this game for the Tigers.

What Wins the Game for LSU

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt runs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt uses his legs effectively

Last season, the Longhorns were stout against the run. They allowed 103 rushing yards per game, which ranked inside the top five in the conference. The Tigers could find trouble running the ball with Caden Durham and Harlem Berry, but that shouldn't stop Sam Leavitt from eluding the pocket.

At Arizona State, the Sun Devils were 9-1 when Leavitt ran for 40 or more yards. Who knows how that will translate to LSU, but his mobility adds an extra layer to this offense.

Texas has talented edge rushers in Colin Simmons and Lance Jackson, but Leavitt can attempt to neutralize them by using his legs, which should also help out the run game.

Princewill Umanmielen must have a big game

The Tigers have an elite pass rusher of their own in Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen. He recorded nine sacks a season ago and is primed for another monster season.

Both teams have premier left tackles in Jordan Seaton (LSU) and Trevor Goosby (Texas). One of the biggest keys to this game will be which defensive end has a bigger game. If Umanmielen can create pressure on the Longhorns, that should bode well for LSU.

What Loses the Game for LSU

LSU's new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas takes the home crowd out of the game early

Playing this game in Death Valley is a massive advantage for LSU. The Tigers rarely lose at home and it's easy to get a large crowd for this game.

However, LSU has to ensure the crowd is engaged enough to present the advantage. If Texas takes the fans out of the game with an early lead, the Tigers have to answer quickly. Otherwise, momentum swings back towards the Longhorns and they could steal this game.

Losing the turnover battle

Few things in football are more agonizing than a turnover in a critical situation. Leavitt and the offense has to protect the football in this game.

Texas was a low-turnover team last season, and one big interception or fumble could be the momentum swing either team needs to win this game.

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