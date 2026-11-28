Through 11 games this season, LSU has established itself as one of the more productive teams in the country on both sides of the ball.

The Tigers rank fourth nationally in total defense and 10th in total offense, numbers that would typically suggest a team capable of competing with just about anybody in the country. However, one unit has continued to create problems for Lane Kiffin and company: special teams.

LSU ranks 133rd nationally in net punting, averaging just 35.26 yards per punt. Despite having one of the nation's better defenses and a productive offense, the Tigers are dead last in the SEC in that category.

Rightfully, LSU’s late-game offensive struggles have dominated much of the talk surrounding the start of Kiffin’s tenure in Baton Rouge, but special teams have quietly created another issue that needs to be addressed.

Field position has become a problem

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; A detail view of an LSU Tigers helmet on the field prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Football isn’t a game won 100 yards at a time. More often than not, it is a game of field position.

In LSU's case, averaging just 35.26 net yards per punt is a fast track to losing the field position battle, putting the Tigers at a major disadvantage.

Considering how well the Tigers have performed in other statistical categories, ranking 133rd is not just some minor blemish on an otherwise successful unit. It is a weakness that puts unnecessary pressure on both sides of the football.

Even a defense as successful as LSU’s has been can only stand strong for so long before having their backs against the wall begins to weigh heavily.

Special teams cannot be overlooked

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Much of the conversation surrounding LSU's first season under Lane Kiffin has focused on the play of Sam Leavitt and the offense’s inability to capitalize in pivotal moments.

Focusing heavily on those two areas is understandable, but refusing to acknowledge special teams would mean ignoring another season-long issue for the Tigers.

LSU ranks 10th nationally in total offense, showing that the Tigers have the ability to move the football.

Oftentimes, though, field position translates directly into points. If LSU’s opponents are getting the ball in prime field position, the Tigers' odds of being pinned deep in their territory to start a drive are rather high.

The same can be said for the defense. Ranking fourth nationally in total defense is an impressive accomplishment, but repeatedly defending shorter fields can make an already difficult job even harder.

One of the biggest parts of football is complementary football. The offense, defense and special teams all have to do their part to put the team in the best position to win. When one unit consistently struggles, the other two can be forced to compensate.

A weakness LSU needs to address

Offense will likely be the main focus in the offseason for LSU, but If the Tigers wants to become a complete football team, improving its special teams has to be on the to-do list.

The Tigers cannot afford to overlook the importance of field position, particularly against the level of competition they face in the SEC.

The quarterback and offensive struggles may continue to dominate the headlines, but punting is another statistic that helps explain where LSU has fallen short. Sometimes, the biggest problems are not always the most obvious ones.

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