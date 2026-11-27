The SEC and LSU have had a long season of disputes this year over player eligibility, putting football head coach Lane Kiffin and men's basketball head coach Will Wade at the center of the disputes.

The first controversy began as the football season was set to kick off, when Kiffin was trying to add former Ole Miss players Zxavian Harris and Dae'Quan Wright, who both signed professional contracts in the NFL.

Three months later, new information about the pre-season drama is coming out after emails reveal the SEC worked with a crisis communication firm to shape the national coverage against the Tigers.

And interestingly enough, the advice came from within the conference.

The Email Receipts

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A public records request filed by Front Office Sports revealed that Missouri President Mun Choi forwarded a crisis communication firm, Legends Labs, strategy guide to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and every president in the conference just days before the conference sued the Tigers.

LSU was not one of the recipients of the strategy guide.

The guide itself said that complying with court orders "does not prevent the SEC from continuing to defend its rules." It also framed LSU's roster tactic choices as being beyond the conference's authority.

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Essentially, the SEC worked with Legend Labs to create a media campaign that included interviews and op-eds from national outlets aimed at LSU. The campaign was trying to show that the SEC does have authority over its members, while LSU was finding loopholes.

A day after the email was sent from Choi, Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman circulated the ESPN interview she and Georgia President Jere Morehead appeared in to talk about the dispute.

Both interviewees defended the SEC in the interview, saying that the professional athlete rule has always been established and known, and that the consequences for breaking the rules are understood within the members of the SEC.

Front Office Sports also stated that the Legends Labs' report tracked social media engagement and views as an assessment of the coverage and the public's reactions.

To further create a crafted audience, Plowman's email also contained a draft of Choi's op-ed with USA Today, where he called the athletes who were granted an extra year of eligibility a "handful of individuals who are trying to change the rules," and would respond to "the incentives they are offered."

A day later, the published version changed the wording to "young people who have worked incredibly hard to pursue opportunities in sports." The edits reveal that the SEC is pushing the narrative that they are protecting college athletes in public, while saying the players would take on opportunities and their incentives as the rules change in private.

The ongoing battle between LSU and the SEC seems to continue to be a relevant topic this fall, as the conference announced it will discuss LSU's membership in the conference on Wednesday.

The meeting will consist of Sankey and the conference's chancellors and presidents, except LSU. After these emails were released, it won't be the first time this group has discussed the problem between LSU and the SEC.

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