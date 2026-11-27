Scott Starzyk spent last season kicking for Arkansas, and on Saturday he will walk into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium wearing LSU's colors. The Battle for the Golden Boot will take place as LSU makes the trip north for the regular-season finale for both teams.

Starzyk was Arkansas' starting kicker in 2025, earning Freshman All-SEC honors after making 14 of 18 field goals and all 47 extra points. He transferred to LSU in January and was instantly installed as the Tigers' new placekicker.

His return comes in a season that has not gone as planned for either program, with LSU at 6-5 and Arkansas at 4-7. The Tigers arrive on a three-game losing streak, while the Razorbacks come off a 45-3 beatdown at the hands of Texas last weekend.

Starzyk has been mostly dependable this fall, but several of his misses have loomed large in LSU's losses.

A Boot in the Boot

Scott Starzyk 80, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starzyk arrived in Fayetteville as the nation's top-rated kicker in the 2025 class after flipping his commitment from Iowa.

At the time, he said he chose the Razorbacks because "it's closer to home and it's in the SEC."

He led Arkansas with 89 points and made a 53-yard field goal against Alabama A&M, the longest by a freshman in program history. He went 2-for-3 on 50-yard-or-longer kicks and did not miss from inside 40 yards.

Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain described him last year as "a player's guy."

Starzyk entered the transfer portal Jan. 4, one of as many as 30 scholarship players to leave first-year coach Ryan Silverfield's program.

"Thank you to all the fans at Arkansas for a great year," he wrote on social media, announcing his departure.

He committed to LSU on Jan. 7. The Tigers needed a replacement after senior Damian Ramos exhausted his eligibility.

A Few Costly Mistakes

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers place kicker Scott Starzyk (80) and punter Grant Chadwick (90) celebrate after making a field goal against Clemson Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starzyk is 13 of 17 on field goals this season, a 76.5% success rate that sits just below the 77.8% he posted at Arkansas, and he has made all 45 of his extra-point attempts. He has scored 84 points, with a long of 49 yards.

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But his misses have proven to be costly.

He missed a 48-yard attempt in the season opener against Clemson, though LSU still won 51-10. He also missed his only attempt against Texas A&M, which LSU won as well.

Against Alabama on Nov. 7, LSU tried a 56-yard field goal in the second quarter, and Starzyk's kick sailed wide left. Alabama took over at its own 38-yard line and marched 62 yards for a touchdown, swinging momentum Alabama's way.

But that wasn't the worst one. The miss that stung most came a week later.

With LSU leading Texas 14-10 late in the second quarter, his 38-yard attempt sailed wide right, and the Tigers went on to lose 22-21 to the Longhorns. A make there negates Texas' last-second game-winning touchdown to mean nothing.

Starzyk went 2 for 2 in LSU's 27-13 loss at No. 9 Tennessee on Nov. 21, connecting from 44 and 26 yards. Even so, the Tigers' offense stalled in the red zone, and the losing streak reached three games.

Coming Home

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers win the Golden Boot Trophy after the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT this weekend, and it will be the first Golden Boot game on Thanksgiving weekend since 2013.

LSU leads the series 44-23-2 and has won four consecutive meetings, a trend Starzyk wants to continue.

Starzyk knows the rivalry from the other side, since last season's game ended 23-22 in LSU's favor.

In that game at Tiger Stadium, he missed his lone field goal attempt and made both of his extra points for the Razorbacks.

Silverfield has doubled Starzyk's former teams' win total from last season and wants to finish with a victory.

"We've got seven days," he said after the Texas loss.

Kiffin, also in his first season at his school, has said the Tigers keep failing to finish games. He has cited the offense, the defense and special teams letting the team down in these losses in winnable games.

For Starzyk, Saturday offers a chance to rebuild confidence in front of the fans who watched him last year. A clean day in the finale could ease the scrutiny that has followed him through a difficult stretch for LSU.

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