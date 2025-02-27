Pair of LSU Football Defensive Pieces Set to Miss 2025 Spring Camp for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will begin Spring Camp on March 8 with the program preparing to get a glimpse into the new-look roster in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. knew they would have to be "very aggressive" in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program doing so during the winter window.
Now, LSU flaunts the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America alongside a Top-10 2025 Signing Class set to suit up for the program this upcoming season.
But the returning pieces for the Bayou Bengals will be what has the chance to separate the program from opponents.
A pair of critical returning pieces have now been ruled out for Spring Camp.
The LSU Football Injury Update:
Harold Perkins - STAR
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins will miss Spring Camp across the next month and a half while he navigates recovery from a torn ACL suffered during the 2024 season.
Despite coming off of an injury, ESPN has labeled Perkins as a player that is a key returning player for the purple and gold.
"After being named to multiple freshman All-America teams in 2022 with the Tigers, it seemed obvious Perkins would be a three-and-pro type of talent and a guaranteed first-round draft pick. But a torn ACL suffered four games into his junior season forced him to rethink his NFL plans and come back for a fourth year in Baton Rouge," ESPN wrote.
"The former top-five recruit with 28.5 career tackles for loss can certainly play his way back into first-round status with a strong season under second-year DC Blake Baker. He's expected to play the 'Star' hybrid linebacker/safety role for the Tigers in 2025."
It's no secret the prized defensive piece has the chance to shine for the program this upcoming season.
Perkins took Baton Rouge by storm during his true freshman campaign with the Tigers in 2022.
A player shot out of a cannon on every snap, Perkins quickly emerged as a player NFL scouts would be keeping tabs on during his college career.
After a stellar campaign in Year 1 with the program, there was slight regression in 2023 after the LSU coaching staff struggled to find his ideal role.
Then, fast forward to Perkins' junior campaign in 2024 and it had an abrupt ending with the star linebacker suffering a torn ACL early in the season.
A player who was receiving first round buzz in the 2025 NFL Draft, despite Perkins' usage remaining a question mark, it was a brutal blow for the program.
Now, Perkins has made his decision: Return to LSU, continue rehabbing and prepare for a senior season where he can boost his 2026 NFL Draft stock.
Whit Weeks: Linebacker
Weeks, the Southeastern Conference leader in solo tackles during the 2024 regular season, played an integral part on LSU's defense as the clearcut leader in the locker room.
After a breakout campaign, the superstar defensive piece suffered a brutal injury in the final game of the year against the Baylor Bears.
Weeks suffered dislocated ankle and a fractured tibia, according to a report from The Advocate. He underwent successful surgery just days after the injury and did not suffer any ligament damage to the injured ankle.
But the coveted Tiger is in good spirits as he navigates his rehabilitation process. Weeks posted a statement on social media just after undergoing surgery.
Weeks' Statement:
"Football is without a doubt the greatest sport in the world. It has the highest highs, and the lowest lows. God has a plan for us all and everything happens for a reason.
"Those highs wouldn't be so sweet if it wasn't for the lows hurting so bad. That's life. And the best part about football is you get to share every moment with your BROTHERS. It takes a group of men who come together as one in order to do something special in this sport, and that's what we strive for each and every day. 2025 will be our year. GEAUX TIGERS"
Now, LSU head coach Brian Kelly has updated the status of Weeks in an interview with The Advocate.
The starting linebacker for the Tigers will miss Spring Camp as he continues recovery, but will be cleared for June to work through summer workouts into August's Fall Camp.
“He's got a little bit of a limp, but he's made incredible progress,” Kelly said of Weeks. “He, too, will be cleared for June, which gives us eight weeks of great physical conditioning for those guys leading into preseason camp.”
