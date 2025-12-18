Pair of LSU Football Defensive Weapons Join Exclusive List After Latest Honor
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s secondary added two more first-team All-America honors on Wednesday as cornerback Mansoor Delane and safety A.J. Haulcy were named to the Sporting News team, the organization announced.
Delane and Haulcy join an exclusive list of LSU defensive backs who have earned first-team All-America honors in the same season – Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley in 2019; Delpit and Greedy Williams in 2018; Jamal Adams and Tre’Davious White in 2016; and Morris Claiborne and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.
LSU and Vanderbilt were the only SEC teams to have two players represented on The Sporing News’ first team.
Delane, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, has now been named first-team All-America by four of the five organizations who determine the consensus All-America team.
Delane earned first-team honors from the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Foundation.
Haulcy, a senior transfer from Houston, led LSU in tackles with 88 and had a four-game stretch with double-digit tackles against Ole Miss (13), South Carolina (12), Vanderbilt (13) and Texas A&M (12).
In 702 defensive snaps, Haulcy added three interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. In 406 pass coverage snaps, he gave up only one touchdown and limited opponents to just 24 receptions.
The All-America duo made an immediate impact in their one season with the Tigers as LSU led the SEC and ranked No. 13 nationally in pass efficiency defense. The Tigers also paced the league in interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and passes broken up (50).
LSU was also the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed as the Tigers gave up only 10 passing TDs all season. The 10 passing TDs allowed are the fewest for an LSU defense since yielding nine in 2016.
A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction. In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs.
He didn’t allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.
Delane capped his senior season leading the SEC in passes defended with 13. He added 45 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a quarterback hurry.
2025 Sporting News All-America Teams
First Team
Offense
QB – Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
RB – Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
RB – Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
WR – Makai Lemon, USC
WR – Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR – Skyler Bell, UConn
TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
T – Spencer Fano, Utah
G – Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
C – Logan Jones, Iowaa
G – Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
T – Francis Mauigoa, Miami
AP – Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
Defense
DL – Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
DL – Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
DE/EDGE – David Bailey, Texas Tech
DE/EDGE – Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
LB – Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
LB – CJ Allen, Georgia
LB – Sonny Styles, Ohio State
CB – Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
CB – Mansoor Delane, LSU
S – Caleb Downs, Ohio State
S – A.J. Haulcy, LSU
DB – D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
Specialists
K – Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
P – Evan Crenshaw, Troy
KR – Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
PR – Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
Second Team
Offense
QB – Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
RB – Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
RB – Cam Cook, Jacksonville State
WR – Malachi Toney, Miami
WR – Carnell Tate, Ohio State
WR – Eric McAlister, TCU
TE – Michael Trigg, Baylor
OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
OL – Shadre Hurst, Tulane
C – Jake Slaughter, Florida
OL – Beau Stephens, Iowa
OL – Carter Smith, Indiana
AP – Caleb Hawkins, North Texas
Defense
DL – Caden Curry, Ohio State
DL – Landon Robinson, Navy
EDGE – Akheem Mesidor, Miami
EDGE – Colin Simmons, Texas
LB – Aiden Fisher, Indiana
LB – Caden Fordham, NC State
LB – Arvell Reese, Ohio State
CB – Treydan Stukes, Arizona
CB – Chris Johnson, San Diego State
S – Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
S – Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
DB – Bishop Fitzgerald, USC
Specialists
K – Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii
P – Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
KR – Jaylen Jenkins, Texas State
PR – KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
