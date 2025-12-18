Pair of LSU Football Defensive Weapons Join Exclusive List After Latest Honor

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s secondary added two more first-team All-America honors on Wednesday as cornerback Mansoor Delane and safety A.J. Haulcy were named to the Sporting News team, the organization announced.

Delane and Haulcy join an exclusive list of LSU defensive backs who have earned first-team All-America honors in the same season – Grant Delpit and Derek Stingley in 2019; Delpit and Greedy Williams in 2018; Jamal Adams and Tre’Davious White in 2016; and Morris Claiborne and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.

LSU and Vanderbilt were the only SEC teams to have two players represented on The Sporing News’ first team.

Delane, a senior transfer from Virginia Tech, has now been named first-team All-America by four of the five organizations who determine the consensus All-America team.

Delane earned first-team honors from the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Foundation.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Haulcy, a senior transfer from Houston, led LSU in tackles with 88 and had a four-game stretch with double-digit tackles against Ole Miss (13), South Carolina (12), Vanderbilt (13) and Texas A&M (12).

In 702 defensive snaps, Haulcy added three interceptions, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a tackle for loss. In 406 pass coverage snaps, he gave up only one touchdown and limited opponents to just 24 receptions.

The All-America duo made an immediate impact in their one season with the Tigers as LSU led the SEC and ranked No. 13 nationally in pass efficiency defense. The Tigers also paced the league in interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and passes broken up (50).

LSU was also the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed as the Tigers gave up only 10 passing TDs all season. The 10 passing TDs allowed are the fewest for an LSU defense since yielding nine in 2016.

A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction. In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

He didn’t allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.

Delane capped his senior season leading the SEC in passes defended with 13. He added 45 tackles, a pair of interceptions and a quarterback hurry.

2025 Sporting News All-America Teams

First Team

Offense

QB – Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

RB – Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

RB – Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

WR – Makai Lemon, USC

WR – Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

WR – Skyler Bell, UConn

TE – Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

T – Spencer Fano, Utah

G – Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

C – Logan Jones, Iowaa

G – Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

T – Francis Mauigoa, Miami

AP – Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

Defense

DL – Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

DL – Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

DE/EDGE – David Bailey, Texas Tech

DE/EDGE – Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

LB – Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

LB – CJ Allen, Georgia

LB – Sonny Styles, Ohio State

CB – Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

CB – Mansoor Delane, LSU

S – Caleb Downs, Ohio State

S – A.J. Haulcy, LSU

DB – D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

Specialists

K – Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

P – Evan Crenshaw, Troy

KR – Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

PR – Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

Second Team

Offense

QB – Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

RB – Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss

RB – Cam Cook, Jacksonville State

WR – Malachi Toney, Miami

WR – Carnell Tate, Ohio State

WR – Eric McAlister, TCU

TE – Michael Trigg, Baylor

OL – Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

OL – Shadre Hurst, Tulane

C – Jake Slaughter, Florida

OL – Beau Stephens, Iowa

OL – Carter Smith, Indiana

AP – Caleb Hawkins, North Texas

Defense

DL – Caden Curry, Ohio State

DL – Landon Robinson, Navy

EDGE – Akheem Mesidor, Miami

EDGE – Colin Simmons, Texas

LB – Aiden Fisher, Indiana

LB – Caden Fordham, NC State

LB – Arvell Reese, Ohio State

CB – Treydan Stukes, Arizona

CB – Chris Johnson, San Diego State

S – Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

S – Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

DB – Bishop Fitzgerald, USC

Specialists

K – Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii

P – Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State

KR – Jaylen Jenkins, Texas State

PR – KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

