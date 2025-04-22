Pair of Potential Transfer Portal Targets for LSU Football During Spring Window
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating the next phase of the offseason after wrapping up Spring Camp last Thursday.
With the spring practice slate in the rearview mirror, the focus in college football has turned towards the NCAA Transfer Portal.
During the winter window, it's no secret the Tigers were the "big winners" after hauling in 16 additions via the free agent market.
Will the program send shockwaves once again during the spring window in April?
“I like our roster right now. It wouldn’t surprise me if we didn’t have anybody in the portal on either side, either leaving our program or adding," Kelly said last Tuesday. "If you ask me right now, I would be happy to take this roster right into May on both sides of it.
"Maybe that’s fool’s gold. Maybe that’s wishing more than it is anything else. But I like what we’ve done with this roster. I like the development of it."
LSU secured the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America during the winter window after adding double-digit pieces, including the No. 1 EDGE available in Florida State's Patrick Payton.
But will the program be actively looking to once again make a splash?
“Not all of that is in my control obviously. But I can tell you we’re not actively saying, ‘We’ve gotta have this. We’ve gotta have that.’ We feel good about our roster," Kelly said.
"If something shows itself that is an incredible opportunity, we’re certainly going to investigate anytime that we can help our football team, and so we’re always going to be looking to help our team. But it’s not like it was obviously in January.”
Despite the program expecting a "quiet" spring stretch, there could be potential targets on the Tigers' radar.
The defensive tackle room and safety room could be a pair of position groups LSU looks to add to in the coming weeks if a name grabs their attention.
Two Intriguing Transfer Portal Entries:
AJ Haulcy: Safety [Houston]
There's a lack of depth in the safety room for the LSU Tigers.
During Spring Camp, the program relied on North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley, Javien Toviano, Dashawn Spears and redshirt-freshman Joel Rogers to take significant snaps.
The quartet of defensive backs took significant snaps with veteran safety Jardin Gilbert sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Now, with the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business, could the program look at a Big 12 safety that entered the market on Saturday?
Houston safety A.J. Haulcy entered the Transfer Portal on Saturday after a standout season with the Cougars.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with Houston on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
With a "need" in the safety room, could Kelly and the LSU staff express interest in the Big 12 star? Time will tell.
The program brought in Cooley via the portal to help boost the talent-level in the safety room, but there is certainly room for more competition heading into the summer moving forward.
Maraad Watson: Defensive Tackle [Syracuse]
LSU is relatively thin at the defensive tackle position with the unit becoming one the program could target if needed via the portal.
Syracuse defensive lineman Maraad Watson is a player that certainly sent shockwaves upon entering the Transfer Portal.
The 6-foot-3, 313-pound New Jersey native suited up in every game for The Orange during the 2024 season and started in 11 of his appearances.
Watson ended his true freshman campaign with 31 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. He also had a pass breakup and, according to Pro Football Focus, had nine quarterback hurries on the season.
According to On3 Sports, it's Georgia, Texas, Tennessee and Ohio State as the four contenders in his recruitment. He is expected to visit with the Longhorns soon.
Could the Tigers get involved? Time will tell, but the defensive tackle position certainly remains one of intrigue with the portal officially open for business.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.