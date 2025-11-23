Paul Finebaum Believes Florida Gators Job Is Better Than LSU Football for Lane Kiffin
As the LSU Tigers await a decision from Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, social media is buzzing surrounding where the Rebels shot-caller will be in 2026.
In what has emerged as a three-team race for Kiffin this fall, the LSU Tigers are in a battle with the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators for the coveted decision-maker's services.
There's a growing sense of "confidence" in Baton Rouge that LSU can lure Kiffin out of Oxford as the rumor mill heats up in November.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision. For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes the Florida job may be better than LSU at this stage, he revealed on The Matt Barrie Show.
Paul Finebaum's Take:
“The conventional wisdom as of Sunday morning is LSU. I will disagree,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. “I think Florida right now is riper. Because the fact that Florida looks so bad last night to me, makes that job a little bit easier than LSU, who ran out a pretty good coach.
"I don’t think Billy Napier … he may be a good coach somewhere, but he wasn’t a good coach in Florida. I mean, Kelly was good, maybe not great, but LSU had everything on its shelf this year to win a title, and they just couldn’t get it done. So I would gravitate toward Florida a little bit.”
“And you mentioned a name earlier, who I think is the most important name in all this, is not Lane Kiffin, it’s Layla Kiffin,” Finebaum said. “And (I’m trying) not to sound (like) TMZ here, but Layla and Lane Kiffin broke up years ago because Lane was Lane. He did his own thing, and he had some disregard for everyone, including his own wife and family.
"And he sobered up a couple of years ago. He’s been very public about that, and since then, he has brought his family finally back into the loop. So I think this is a family decision. It isn’t a Lane Kiffin decision, and that’s why it was important for Layla Kiffin to go to Florida, where her father played, and where there are some roots, and to go to Louisiana.”
“And I think this is as much about Knox Kiffin’s senior year, next year, as it is about what Lane Kiffin does, but also when Lane Kiffin went to Ole Miss, in my mind, he went there as a stepping stone,” Finebaum said.
“It turned into a much better job, because three years ago he forced their hand and they finally gave it up. They finally came in. So as of now, it looks like it could win a national championship. But does Lane Kiffin believe in them as much as I think some people outside do?”
