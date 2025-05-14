Paul Finebaum Believes LSU Football is in 'Great Shape' Heading Into 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with the program reconstructing the roster ahead of the 2025 season.
Expectations are rising in the Bayou State with the program receiving Top-10 buzz in multiple publications' post-spring Top-25 polls.
Last week, SEC Network's Paul Finebaum chimed in on his belief in LSU with the program having what it takes to take that next step.
"Right now, I would have to think of LSU as a playoff team," Finebaum said. "It's crowded. In the SEC, you essentially have Texas, I believe you have Alabama, Georgia, LSU and who is next?"
In 2024, six teams made their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, and for LSU, they will be looking to snap a significant skid since the last time the program was featured.
Now, Finebaum has doubled down on his belief in the LSU Tigers with the college football icon expressing where he feels the program can go in 2025.
Is Finebaum buying stock in Kelly and Co. this upcoming season?
“I can and I will. The only issue I have, and it’s a familiar one, is the schedule,” Finebaum said on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning radio program.
“I mean how can you have a more difficult game than going to Clemson on the opening day? That’s a bigger task even than Texas has, because I don’t think Ohio State is quite what they were a year ago. They’re still a really good team.”
It's a strenuous stretch to open the 2025 season for the Bayou Bengals following a Week 1 clash on the road at Clemson.
LSU also hosts Florida and travels to Ole Miss in the first month of the season to set the tone across the first few weeks of the year.
It's a "must-win" for the LSU Tigers in Week 1 with a daunting task ahead of the program moving into the month of September.
“But going into that environment, you probably know what time the game starts. I don’t. It is going to be very tricky, and I think that Brian Kelly just has to be prepared in the event they lose that game just to hold on because the schedule is fairly difficult in September,” Finebaum said.
Kelly and Co. will have a fierce challenge ahead of them, but despite the slate ahead, there's a belief in the program for Finebaum. He feels LSU is "in great shape" moving forward.
“Assuming they can get out of September, I think LSU is really in great shape,” Finebaum said. “I know they have to go to Tuscaloosa late in the year, but I don’t see a lot of losses on that schedule for them.
"And I think because of the Clemson game, here we go again, we did this with Georgia last year… LSU is one of those should they lose three games I think still is a CFP team.”
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.