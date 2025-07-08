Paul Finebaum: LSU Football's Brian Kelly 'Oozing With Confidence' Ahead of 2025
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are inching closer towards Week 1 at Clemson with the program navigating the offseason in Baton Rouge.
After dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal with double-digit immediate impact players, Kelly and Co. have assembled a standout roster in the Bayou State.
Now, with a unique blend of newcomers and returnees, there's confidence brewing on LSU's campus that the program can get over the hump and clinch a College Football Playoff berth.
During an appearance onMcElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, SEC Network's Paul Finebaum praised Kelly for the offseason he's pieced together..
“It’s gone wonderfully,” Finebaum said of LSU’s offseason. “When I saw him, Greg, in Destin — I don’t know what five six weeks ago — he was oozing with confidence. I really think he knows that’s the only thing he can do right now.
"He can’t play this second-rate game that Hugh Freeze‘s playing. It won’t work. His fans are a little bit different.
There's a standard in Baton Rouge with last season's 8-4 regular season record not living up to that.
Kelly has detailed what it will take to get over the hump with Finebaum echoing the same sentiment heading into the 2025 season.
“They are used to winning national championships down there. They expect it, even though, overall, the program has been all over the place. He’s told everybody the truth. He’s got the best roster," Finebaum said.
"The problem is he’s got the toughest opening game, and he’s got the toughest September. I think he’ll survive September, but that is a very tricky schedule when you consider what he has to deal with before five weeks of the season are over with.”
LSU opens the 2025 season with a highly-anticipated matchup against the Clemson Tigers in what will likely be a Top-10 showdown on the road.
Kelly and Co. will have a challenging stretch to open the regular season with matchups against Florida in Week 3 and Ole Miss in Week 5.
Now, with Fall Camp approaching in Baton Rouge, the Tigers are nearing the finish line of offseason preparation with Week 1 inching closer.
