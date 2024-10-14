Paul Finebaum: LSU is in 'Great Shape' Following Win Over Ole Miss Rebels
In a night that will be remembered for years to come, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers took down Ole Miss in an overtime thriller with all of America tuned in to the instant classic.
Now, the dust is beginning to settle with the national media chiming in on how impactful of a victory it was for the program.
LSU catapulted to the No. 8 team in the latest AP Top 25 Poll with analysts dissecting the importance of the win in Tiger Stadium.
Paul Finebaum hopped on The Matt Barrie Show to discuss his thoughts and LSU's overall season outlook.
“I know some LSU fans are going to say today, ‘hey, you know we’re just one play away from whatever.’ No, you’re not,” Finebaum said on The Matt Barrie Show. “I mean, they should have lost the South Carolina game. So it evens out. I mean, that was such a big game for Brian Kelly, and now he’s got some typical road games ahead, but that Alabama game is looming so large in the second weekend in November.
“And quite frankly, they’re in great shape. They have now moved into that upper echelon of the SEC teams because so many others are starting to back up.”
LSU now sits at 5-1 through the first half of the 2024 season after positioning itself well moving into the meat of SEC play.
When it comes down to it, LSU's College Football Playoff chances may come down to the matchup at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but for now, the program is enjoying the current win.
It's all coming together for Kelly and Co. heading into the back half of the schedule. He has his signal-caller clicking on all cylinders paired with a defense that is hitting its stride.
Kelly has discussed time and time again the importance of playing complementary football with his group doing just that on Saturday night.
“Well, Nussmeier is just such a competitor. We got it to Kyren Lacy, who’s been big for us. And we needed to make a play down here,” Kelly said. “We’ve been down here all night and kicking field goals, and as I told you coming out of the third quarter, we’ve gotta score touchdowns. They got the field goal, we got the touchdown. Pretty great game. Both teams played great tonight and we made the big play when we needed to.”
AP Top 25: Week 8
1. Texas
2. Oregon
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. LSU
9. Iowa State
10. Clemson
11. Tennessee
12. Notre Dame
13. BYU
14. Texas A&M
15. Boise State
16. Indiana
17. Kansas State
18. Ole Miss
19. Missouri
20. Pittsburgh
21. SMU
22. Illinois
23. Army
24. Michigan
25. Navy
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 13 LSU Stuns No. 9 Ole Miss in 29-26 SEC Thriller
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.