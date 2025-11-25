Paul Finebaum Makes Bold Statement on Lane Kiffin's Future Amid LSU Football Pursuit
The LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with the Rebels' decision-maker emerging as the most coveted coach this cycle.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is squarely in the College Football Playoff race with one regular season game remaining, but it's the buzz surrounding Kiffin's future in Oxford that has overshadowed the success this fall.
LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida are in a three-team battle for Kiffin's services with the administration in Baton Rouge circling him as the primary target during the coaching search after firing Brian Kelly in late October.
Now, the LSU Tigers are picking up momentum in their pursuit, according to CBS Sports.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
But the trio of SEC schools will wait until Saturday to hear an official verdict on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" where he's set to coach the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday with a decision to follow the next day.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on the subject where he believes Kiffin is likely set to depart Oxford this offseason.
Paul Finebaum's Take:
“Well, it’s what he didn’t say. He didn’t say, ‘I definitely will be here and coach my team in the College Football Playoff‘. That is not difficult,” said Finebaum. “You can ask almost any coach who is in the College Football Playoff Poll right now and they will give you that answer.
"Kiffin nuanced it, which means one thing. He is likely to leave. Otherwise, he simply has to say, ‘I just agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss. I’ll be here the rest of my life. I’ll be making zillions of dollars‘. End of story.”
“That would be a normal thing to think about, but it seems pretty obvious Ole Miss has told him you’re not going to stay. I think the distraction would be immense. He would be recruiting, trying to get players from his own team to leave with him,” added Finebaum.
“I think that would be a disaster. But, the idea of a coach leaving before the College Football Playoff? We are way, way in unprecedented territory here.”
