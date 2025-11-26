Paul Finebaum Thinks Lane Kiffin Could Delay Decision Between LSU, Ole Miss, Florida
The "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" are at an all-time high this week with the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida Gators all in pursuit of the most popular name on this year's coaching carousel.
For No. 7 ranked Ole Miss, the Rebels are in the midst of a historic season in Oxford with a College Football Playoff berth in the cards, but Kiffin remains non-committal to a future with the program.
LSU and Florida have emerged as the pair of schools intensifying their pursuit for Kiffin with the SEC programs stealing headlines this month.
But it's the LSU Tigers that have picked up momentum with the administration going all-in on the Ole Miss shot-caller.
"Florida officials have started to pursue other candidates, and Ole Miss administrators have begun to reach out to potential replacement coaches — two signals of Kiffin’s possible intent," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote.
"In Baton Rouge, things are mostly quiet as the program readies a multimillion-dollar offer for the coach."
There's a decision timeline in place for Kiffin after sitting down with Ole Miss officials last Friday to find "clarity" on the situation.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Could Kiffin delay the decision? ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes it could potentially be in the cards.
Paul Finebaum's Take: Will Kiffin Delay the Decision?
“Well, it’s very difficult because we think that’s what’s going to happen,” Paul Finebaum said on Get Up. “Now, we’re also talking about Lane Kiffin here, who is one of the most difficult people in America to guess and predict accurately.
"So, that is the conventional wisdom. He’ll say something Saturday. His son has a high school football game on Friday night. So, he’ll go from his game to his son’s game.”
“But what if he doesn’t [announce]? If he doesn’t announce on Saturday, watch out,” Finebaum added. “Because then he may be waiting for other dominoes to fall. Let’s say a certain other team loses and maybe that coach goes somewhere else. You never know with Lane Kiffin.”
Now, as the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" reach an all-time high, all eyes are on his decision with LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida firmly in the race.
