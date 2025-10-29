Paul Skenes Lists Pair of Names LSU Football Should Target During Coaching Search
In a move that made the college football world stop on Sunday night, the LSU Tigers and Brian Kelly parted ways amid the program's 5-3 start to the season in 2025.
Across four seasons in Baton Rouge, Kelly wrapped up his tenure with a 34-14 record with the program unable to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff.
Now, it's full steam ahead on a coaching search in the Bayou State with potential candidates being rolled out left and right from the national media.
But what do former LSU icons have to say about the change in Baton Rouge?
LSU Baseball legend Paul Skenes weighed in on the move and which targets the program should attack in order to land its new head coach.
“I really don’t pay much attention to it,” Paul Skenes said. “I think there are a few guys in college football that would fit Baton Rouge pretty well. Baton Rouge, it’s an interesting place to be a sports head coach there.
"I’ve seen Lane Kiffin out there a little bit. That would be an interesting hire. We could go big and go for Nick Saban. Hopefully, he takes the job. But, yeah, I’m interested to see what happens. I’m kind of passively an LSU Tigers football fan.
"I’m not a football guy. I don’t have any recommendations or anything like that on who we should hire, but it’s gonna be interesting.”
The LSU Head Coaching Betting Odds:
*Betting Odds Via BetOnline*
- Jon Sumrall [Tulane]: +150
- Joe Brady [Buffalo Bills OC]: +200
- Lane Kiffin [Ole Miss]: +400
- James Franklin [Ex-Penn State HC: +600
- Eli Drinkwitz [Missouri]: +800
- Jeff Brohm [Louisville]: +1200
- Brent Key [Georgia Tech]: +1400
- Jimbo Fisher: +1800
- Clark Lea [Vanderbilt]: +2000
- Marcus Freeman [Notre Dame]: +2500
Could LSU pull off the Hail Mary and land Saban? It's a long shot, but a call the university would certainly make in order to pique his interest.
CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden believes the LSU Tigers should make a push to get the college football icon back on the sidelines.
“When I said big fish hunting, this ain’t a fish, this is a whale,” McFadden said. “When you make this move for LSU, you’ve gotta be willing to pay top dollar. Nick Saban, in my opinion, would be the name that, in terms of recruits, in terms of prospects, you instantly drop everything and you hear him out because of his legacy.”
