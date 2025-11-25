Potential Brian Kelly Replacement Emerges as Favorite for SEC Rival Head Coaching Job
The LSU Tigers have circled Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's primary target this fall with the administration Baton Rouge going all-in for his services.
No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has navigated a strong 2025 season with the Rebels within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth, but it's Kiffin's future that has stolen headlines.
LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida have entered a three-team battle in the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with the Tigers beginning to pick up momentum.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote on Saturday.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision.
"For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
But the LSU administration will have to wait until Saturday for an official answer on whether Kiffin will accept the job or not as Ole Miss and Florida continue their pursuit.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin last Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
If the LSU Tigers miss out on Kiffin, is there a backup plan in place? According to multiple reports, Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz and Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall have emerged as "Plan B" candidates.
For Sumrall, he's remain mum on the subject surrounding this year's coaching carousel, but has emerged as a favorite for the Auburn Tigers gig with the Florida Gators also in pursuit.
"If my ultimate goal is just to be a Power Four head coach, I wouldn't be at Tulane. I've had those opportunities," Sumrall said recently. "If my ultimate goal was just to make the biggest paycheck, I wouldn't be at Tulane. Other people have offered me more money than I make here. I love where I'm at. I love what I do.
"I love what I do with ... I told my team, 25 years from now, can I tell you I'm gonna be sitting here coaching? I don't know that, but I wouldn't be mad about it. I'm cool. Like, I wouldn't be pissed about that. It'd be cool, I love New Orleans.
"I love everything about my job.' I'm so freaking micro-focused on going 1-0 every week that, all that speculation, I don't pay attention to it. When people bring it up to me, I'm like, 'Get away from me. Don't even talk.' Like, I ain't got no time for it."
Sumrall is arguably the second-hottest name on the market behind Kiffin, and if the Ole Miss decision-maker made the move to depart Oxford, it's clear Sumrall would emerge as a true candidate for the Rebels job as well.
But the Auburn Tigers are the team to beat with Sumrall's odds skyrocketing for the job.
Sumrall has the Tulane Green Wave cruising this fall with the program within striking distance of clinching a College Football Playoff berth.
Now, as the LSU Tigers continue their process, the pair of names that have been floated around other than Kiffin are Drinkwitz and Sumrall.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.