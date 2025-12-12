Potential LSU Football Transfer Portal Targets With Lane Kiffin Preparing Massive Run

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are gearing up for the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with the two-week stretch set to be as chaotic as ever.

As the Transfer Portal market grows with players across America set to enter, Kiffin will have a treasure chest full of roster cash to work with as he prepares his first roster in Baton Rouge.

LSU has already seen near double-digit players reveal intentions of departing the program this month - leaving roster spots for Kiffin to work with in January.

"I have zero concern about the interest of players [in the portal], because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said last Monday.

A look into three potential targets that have revealed plans to enter the Transfer Portal and three that could enter the portal.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Three Potential Targets: Revealed Plans to Enter

No. 1: S Derek Williams Jr. - Texas Longhorns

Texas safety Derek Williams Jr. plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with the Longhorns.

A member of the 2023 Recruiting Class, the Louisiana native was a priority target for the LSU Tigers out of high school, but elected to sign with the Texas Longhorns.

After an impressive freshman campaign in 2023 where he notched 42 tackles with 2.0 for loss, Williams Jr. started his sophomore season strong.

But multiple injuries derailed the 6-foot-2, 201-pounder's 2024 season where he took a redshirt year.

Williams Jr. then came back prepared for 2025 after using the 2024 season as a redshirt year where he notched 23 tackles.

Now, after three seasons in the Lone Star State, Williams Jr. will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he will have multiple potential suitors.

BREAKING: Texas DB Derek Williams Jr. plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



Through 3 seasons he’s totaled 75 tackles, 2 PD, 1 INT, & 1 FF



The former Top 60 Recruit will have 2 years of eligibility left https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/zBbMcTAcnE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 11, 2025

No. 2: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is officially out as the signal-caller of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushed for 306 yards and five scores.

But his "money year" was in 2024 after putting the Arizona State program on the map.

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last season.

Now, he's made the decision to depart Kenny Dillingham and Co. where he will instantly become one of the top quarterbacks available in the market next month with what is expected to be a high asking price.

BREAKING: Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt is entering the transfer portal, per @Anthony_Totri. pic.twitter.com/L3MJvPD9ED — PHNX Sun Devils (@PHNX_SunDevils) December 8, 2025

No. 3: LB Tackett Curtis - USC Trojans/Wisconsin Badgers

The junior defender tallied 29 tackles, 15 solo tackles and a sack during the 2025 season with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Curtis saw action in all 12 games this season where he started the year in the starting rotation at inside linebacker.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder totaled 56 tackles over his past two seasons with the Badgers prior to transferring to Wisconsin from USC ahead of the 2024 season.

Now, the Louisiana native is back on the market where he will look to round out his career elsewhere.

Three Potential Targets: Yet To Enter Portal

*Note: These three players have not revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. These are potential targets if they do elect to depart their current school.*

No. 1: RB Kewan Lacy - Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is a name that will be worth monitoring heading into the next few weeks. Will he follow Lane Kiffin to LSU or remain in Oxford?

All eyes will be on Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith on if he stays with the Rebels or joins Kiffin in Baton Rouge. Lacy will likely be where Smith is in 2026.

Lacy has been one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 11-1 Rebels, currently holding a season line of 258 attempts for 1,279 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Nov 28, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) and head coach Lane Kiffin celebrate after defeating against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

No. 2: WR Winston Watkins - Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss true freshman wide receiver Winston Watkins will be a name to monitor across the next few weeks once the NCAA Transfer Portal opens up.

Watkins has developed a strong relationship with Kiffin and could be a player that follows him to Baton Rouge.

Across his true freshman season, Watkins has logged 24 receptions for 363 yards and a touchdown.

No. 3: QB Trinidad Chambliss - Ole Miss Rebels

Let's keep the "Ole Miss to LSU" potential targets rolling here with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss a name that will be a hot commodity if he receives a waiver for an additional season of college ball.

Chambliss finished Top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting amid a historic season in Oxford after transferring in last offseason - moving from Division II ball to SEC play.

On the year, Chambliss is 218-of-333 (65.5 percent) passing for 3,016 yards, 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions and an efficiency rating of 157.6. Chambliss has been effective on the ground as well, rushing 118 times for 470 yards and six scores – giving him 3,486 yards of total offense.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: