Predicting the Outcome of LSU Football's Schedule With Alabama, Oklahoma Remaining
The LSU Tigers remain the talk of the town after parting ways with head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, but with four regular season games remaining, it's about finishing the year strong in Baton Rouge.
Interim coach Frank Wilson is calling the shots for the Bayou Bengals after being given the nod following Kelly's firing where he's rejuvenated the locker room.
The Louisiana native understands what it means to lead the LSU Tigers week in and week out with an opportunity to close the 2025 season strong with matchups against Alabama, Arkansas, Western Kentucky and Oklahoma on the docket.
“I chose to come back here because it’s a very, very unique place; there’s no place like LSU. I’ve worked at universities in this conference, across this country, and there’s something about the people here," Wilson said on Tuesday. "And so, when you speak of LSU, you can talk about the beautiful stadium, the pantheon, right? The concrete —this beautiful facility we’re in. LSU’s not bricks and mortar, it’s the people.
"It’s the people who make LSU what it is. And we live and we thrive in a people society that, as we evoke into relationships, it cuts deep. And so it’s totally different than another school where you just go to work, that you become a part of it.”
Now, with four games remaining, what are the Tigers' chances in each matchup down the stretch as the progra. looks to finish strong.
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 18.3 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 66.2 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 96.0 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 34.7 percent chance to win
LSU will enter matchups against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners as the underdog with the program looking to close out the 2025 season strong.
Frank Wilson's Take: Live in the Moment
“For the team, here we are in this moment. We live in real time. We live in this moment. And so we have a responsibility to ourselves, have a responsibility to the man that’s next to you, to be a great teammate, to individually continue to develop yourself to be the best version of you,” Wilson said.
“Whatever that is, if you’re a freshman in your continuous development, if you’re a veteran player with desires to be an all-conference player, to continue your development, if you guys that have aspirations of playing in the National Football League, to continue your development, that we have a lot of seasons still left for us: four regular season games that we have to conduct our business.”
