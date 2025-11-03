Predicting the Results of LSU Football's Schedule With Alabama, Oklahoma Left to Play
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa for a Week 11 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide in interim coach Frank Wilson's debut.
After Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties following a Week 9 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, Wilson has taken over as the shot-caller in Baton Rouge where he will make his debut at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
The Bayou Bengals have four games remaining on the docket in 2025 with the program set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Oklahoma Sooners.
For Wilson, it's about ending the season strong while living in the present moment - not looking too far ahead.
“For the team, here we are in this moment. We live in real time. We live in this moment. And so we have a responsibility to ourselves, have a responsibility to the man that’s next to you, to be a great teammate, to individually continue to develop yourself to be the best version of you,” Wilson said.
But what does the remaining slate look like for the LSU Tigers? The ESPN Football Power Index weighed in on the program's percentage to win each game on the docket.
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 19.1 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 68.8 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 95.9 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 34.3 percent chance to win
LSU will enter matchups against the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners as the underdog with the program looking to close out the 2025 season strong.
Heading into Week 11, the LSU Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game will be televised on ABC.
