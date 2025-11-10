Predicting the Results of LSU Football's Schedule With Arkansas, Oklahoma Remaining
The LSU Tigers will return to Death Valley on Saturday for a Week 12 SEC matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks as the final stretch of the 2025 season arrives.
Interim coach Frank Wilson and Co. have three games remaining on the docket against Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and Oklahoma with the Bayou Bengals looking to finish strong.
It's been a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge with no shortage of drama after the LSU administration elected to part ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26, but with a matchup against the Razorbacks up next, the Tigers willl look to snap a three-game losing skid.
LSU will utilize a two-quarterback system to close out the season following the coaching staff's decision to bench Garrett Nussmeier for Michael Van Buren against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
"We're not out on anything," Wilson said. "I think if you look at body of work and you isolate it, 'that was good' or 'ahh, we gotta be able to get that,' they're both imperfect in that sense. They both brought something to the table that helped this team, they both have things they need to continue to work on as well.
"I don't think it's a clear separation where one is beyond the other that we'll need both of them and I know we'll use both of them in this game," Wilson said.
Now, with three games left on the docket, can LSU end the season on a positive note to close out the year?
The ESPN Football Power Index has weighed in on LSU's chances to win the program's last three games of the year.
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 69.3 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 95.6 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 33.8 percent chance to win
LSU will enter the matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners as the underdog with the program looking to close out the 2025 season strong.
With the backend of the schedule arriving, LSU will return to action on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT.
