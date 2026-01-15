LSU Football Heats Up Pursuit of Talented Arkansas Razorbacks Wide Receiver Transfer

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andy Jean continues navigating his recruitment after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal once again following stints with the Florida Gators and Arkansas Razorbacks.

Jean signed with the Florida Gators as a Top-75 wide receiver in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he chose the Sunshine State school over offers from the likes of the Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Bulldogs, and Miami Hurricanes, among several others.

The 6-foot-1, 189-pounder then suited up in once game across his redshirt-sophomore campaign in 2024 prior to entering the NCAA Transfer Portal for the first time - eventually transferring to Pitt where he spent Spring Camp.

After spring ball, Jean hit the Transfer Portal once again where he landed with the Arkansas Razorbacks for the 2025 season where he logged one reception during his time in Fayetteville.

Now, three schools later, Jean is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers eyeing the Miami (Fla.) native.

Jean is currently in Baton Rouge on an official visit with Kiffin and Co. as he soaks in the scenes of campus now that the NCAA Transfer Portal Dead Period has been lifted.

LSU has no shortage of wide receivers in the room after adding nine players via the free agent market along with a trio of signees through the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

Wide Receivers (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he detailed the important of the free agent market and his understanding for players' desire to join the new-look program under new a new regime.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

