Predicting the Winner of Every Game Remaining on LSU Football's 2025 Schedule
No. 3 LSU will take the field at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for a non-conference clash against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions in Week 4.
Brian Kelly and Co. are 3-0 for the first time under his watch after victories over the Clemson Tigers, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Florida Gators to open the season.
Despite a hot start to the 2025 season, the LSU Tigers have struggled to find complementary football with the defense doing most of the heavy lifting.
Heading into Week 4 against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, Kelly and Co. will continue searching for the right recipe offensively.
"I think it's more specific about short yardages. We had a couple of them where we came up right short at the sticks. I think that's just continuing to have an emphasis in our week of preparation on short yardage inventory plays," Kelly said.
"Last year, we were going for it on fourth down. Last year, we were taking the analytics and running that as a third and a fourth down play. So if we got to fourth and one, we were going. But this year, I'm playing it a little bit differently based upon the strength of our defense. Last year we needed to score more points.
"Now, as we move forward, we're going to need to do both. So, I think that that's really about how we operate in the week of practice in terms of developing an inventory. These are our plays. This is what we're going to look at in third and short situations."
LSU has three games under the program's belt, and with a gauntlet ahead as SEC play ramps up, the expectations will continue to rise.
What are the Tigers' chances to make a statement with matchups against Ole Miss, Alabama and Oklahoma remaining on the schedule?
The ESPN Football Power Index has predicted the Bayou Bengals' chances in each game remaining on the 2025 schedule.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
Brian Kelly's Take: Garrett Nussmeier's Torso Injury
"I'll be honest, and I wasn't going to get into this, but with you guys I will. He's been slowed a little bit with a torso injury. He's fighting through it and he's getting better. He's not going to be able to really shut it down until we get to the bye week.
"I'm not saying that that has had any of his troubles; I think he is a symptom of what I just answered in that we're not ripping it on fourth down.
"We're taking some plays away from him as well, and he's done a really good job. I think he managed the run game as well as he has all year. We got to let him get the ball out to the playmakers.
"That would be more of what has to happen, and then we've got to keep him healthy. That's the most important thing."
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
*Note: The percentages reflect LSU's chances to earn a win.*
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - 98.5 percent chance to win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 30.5 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 75.2 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 40.4 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 51.6 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 22.9 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 57.1 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 96.0 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 36.1 percent chance to win
LSU is not favored, according to the ESPN Football Power Index, in their remaining matchups against the Ole Miss Rebels, Vanderbilt Commodores, Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners.
The Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.