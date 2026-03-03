Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, March 3
The No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide bring an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Alabama is coming off an upset win at Tennessee, and is looking for the same against another SEC opponent. Meanwhile, Georgia has won three of its last four games, but that came after losing two straight and five of six.
Alabama has beaten Georgia in each of the last three seasons, including 90-69 last year.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.
Alabama vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alabama +1.5 (-110)
- Georgia -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alabama +100
- Georgia -120
Total
- 179.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Alabama vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 3
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNEWS
- Alabama record: 22-7
- Georgia record: 20-9
Alabama vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Alabama is 13-16 ATS this season
- Georgia is 14-15 ATS this season
- Alabama is 8-7 ATS on the road this season
- Georgia is 8-9 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 16-13 in Alabama games this season
- The OVER is 15-14 in Georgia games this season
- The OVER is 10-5 in Alabama road games this season
- The OVER is 10-7 in Georgia home games this season
Alabama vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch
Labaron Philon Jr., Guard, Alabama Crimson Tide
Labaron Philon Jr. is making his way up some NBA draft boards during an impressive season at Alabama. After averaging 10.6 points per game in his freshman year, he’s scoring the 14th-most points per game in the country at 21.4 this season. His 4.9 assists per game also rank him 77th in the nation.
Going on the road hasn’t been an issue for the sophomore. He has 21.0 points per game on the road and 21.6 at home. He’s coming off a 22-point performance on 9 of 14 shooting at Tennessee over the weekend, and hopes to help Alabama to another upset victory.
Alabama vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Alabama has been rolling recently. The Crimson Tide have one of the best offenses in the country, and they’re able to outscore any problems on defense.
Georgia may be on the upswing with a 3-1 record in its last four games, but this is a tough test against Alabama.
I have to back Alabama given its 7-2 road record as well as a 12-4 record in the SEC, while Georgia is just 8-8 in conference.
Pick: Alabama Moneyline (+100)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
