Prediction: LSU Football Expected to Land Commitment From SEC Transfer Cornerback
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff will host one of the top cornerbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week with Florida defensive back Ja'Keem Jackson set to arrive in Baton Rouge.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in America out of high school, signed with the Florida Gators as a four-star in the 2023 Recruiting Class.
There are ties here in LSU's favor with the program targeting the youngster. Secondary coach Corey Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
Now, the ties will look to put the Tigers over the top with LSU trending for the coveted SEC transfer.
Raymond and Co. will have Jackson arrive in Baton Rouge on Wednesday night before a Thursday visit. On3 Sports first reported LSU would be hosting the Florida defensive back.
The predictions for the LSU Tigers to win out for Jackson's services came flying in on Wednesday afternoon once the prized cornerback was officially in the portal.
On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Steve Wiltfong and Shea Dixon all logged predictions in favor of the Bayou Bengals securing the SEC transfer.
LSU will host Jackson for a visit this week with the program looking to make a splash and add him to the 2025 roster after two seasons in Gainesville.
Jackson was an integral piece to the Gators' secondry before an injury. Now, LSU will look to get him back up to speed and become an immediate impact player in Baton Rouge if he elects to transfer to LSU.
The Tigers have seen a handful of defensive back departures this week. Who's out?
The Defensive Back Departures (5):
Jordan Allen: Safety
LSU safety Jordan Allen will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports reported on Tuesday.
Allen, a former coveted prospect out of Louisiana, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
The redshirt-sophomore started in LSU's first two games of the season, but a nagging toe injury sidelined the veteran piece for much of the 2024 season.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder tallied 32 tackles with a pair of pass breakups during his three seasons in the purple and gold.
Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
LSU safety Kylin Jackson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports revealed on Thursday.
Jackson, a Louisiana native and former four-star prospect, will be a hot commodity in the portal market with immense potential.
In two seasons with the program, Jackson played in 17 games with the Tigers - primarily on special teams - while recording five total tackles.
He redshirted in his first season with the Tigers in 2023 while battling the injury bug, but will be a player programs are willing to take a "gamble" on.
Jackson signed with the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M and a myriad of other top programs out of high school.
Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
LSU cornerback Jyaire Brown will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge.
Brown, who began his playing career at Ohio State, just wrapped up his lone season with the LSU Tigers in 2024. He had previously spent two seasons with the Buckeyes prior to his time in Baton Rouge.
The 5-foot-11, 177-pounder out of Louisiana played in three games for the Tigers this season where he tallied three tackles.
Bernard Causey: Cornerback
LSU cornerback Bernard Causey will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Tigers.
The New Orleans (La.) native played in zero games during his lone season with the Bayou Bengals. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
JK Johnson: Cornerback
Johnson, who transferred to LSU from Ohio State in 2023, is the latest departure after a source confirmed his intentions. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the news.
The prized defensive back out of high school struggled to carve out a role during his time with the Buckeyes prior to his time in Baton Rouge.
Once in Louisiana for the 2023 season, he was sidelined with a lower-leg injury that caused him to miss the entire year.
Fast forward to 2024 and Johnson played in 10 games where he totaled three tackles on the season.
