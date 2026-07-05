What Wins and What Loses the Game For LSU vs. Alabama

The 2026 edition of the yearly LSU-Alabama contest might be the one that most heavily favors LSU in the last 20 years.

With new head coach Lane Kiffin and his $40 million roster, the Tigers are looking to uproot Kalen DeBoer and Alabama who are fresh off a quarterfinal loss in the College Football Playoff. The Nov. 7 match comes in Death Valley, giving the Tigers some prey in their home territory.

When it comes down to the 60-minute action between the lines, there are more ways for LSU to lose this game than to win it. But there are a few main things that are going to decide this contest.

What wins the game for LSU

Isaiah Horton moves away from DJ Pickett in a 2025 game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has been beat harshly by mobile quarterbacks and well-moving run games. Alabama didn't have either of those last year and still managed to beat LSU because the Tigers could hardly score on offense.

Alabama's starting quarterback isn't set in stone yet, but it looks as though redshirt freshman Keelon Russell will get to lead the Crimson Tide. He is an all-around athlete who can beat LSU with his arm and then make the Tigers bleed out with his mobility.

Alabama's run game was second-worst in the SEC, only about a tenth of a yard ahead of LSU. It's going to be difficult for the Tide to have a rushing attack that poor in 2026, as runnings backs Daniel Hill, Kevin Riley and AK Dear all return stronger and quicker.

LSU's team is good enough this year to beat Alabama if it can just turn the Tide's offense one-dimensional. Eliminate the run game, and LSU sends Alabama home with a worse chance of making the playoff.

What loses the game for LSU

Michael Van Buren Jr. passes the ball against Alabama in 2025 | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a similar sense to how LSU has to turn Alabama's game one-dimensional, it can't let it happen for itself.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt and LSU's passing attack with tight end Trey'Dez Green and a multitude of transfer wide receivers is what is going to lead the Tigers all season. It is going to get matched up in this game with one of the best defensive back groups in the country.

Cornerbacks Dijon Lee Jr. and Zabien Brown are going to be locking down LSU's top targets like Green, and safeties Bray Hubbard and Keon Sabb will shut down any route that gets past the first layer of defense.

If Leavitt doesn't play one of his best games of the year on Nov. 7, LSU will be heavily limited in the scoring department. And if LSU's receivers allow the Alabama secondary to control the game, the Tigers offense will get exposed and beat.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.