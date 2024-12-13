Prediction: LSU Football Expected to Land Commitment from SEC Transfer Wide Receiver
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff continue their pursuit of adding depth to the Tigers' wide receiver room after losing multiple players in December.
Kelly and Co. will see starting wideouts Kyren Lacy (2025 NFL Draft) and CJ Daniels (NCAA Transfer Portal) depart the program with the Bayou Bengals now searching for contributors for next season.
All focus remains on the Transfer Portal in order to add reinforcements in this area with Kelly and the offensive staff working through evaluations.
LSU has been in contact with several wideouts this week with the program beginning to gain traction on an SEC speedster.
The Tigers are trending for Kentucky wide receiver Barion Brown after he officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads into the portal with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons with the Wildcats.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years.
Along with being a threat in the receiving game, Brown can be used as a Swiss Army Knife as well. He rushed for 195 yards and two touchdowns as well during his time in Lexington while also serving as a kick returner with five more touchdowns in that facet of the game.
Brown has received significant interest since entering the college version of "free agency" with LSU, Florida State, Florida and Texas A&M turning up the heat, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.
Now, after trimming his list and checking in with the LSU Tigers this week in Baton Rouge, Brown is trending for the program.
On Thursday, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Steve Wiltfong and Shea Dixon all logged predictions in favor of LSU winning out for Brown's services.
Brown ranks as aa Top-10 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal with significant SEC experience and the potential to be a WR1 for the LSU Tigers in 2025.
With LSU trending for his services, it'll be interesting to see how his process plays out down the stretch with other schools pursuing.
He could take visits elsewhere or shut things down and lock things in with the Bayou Bengals securing his freakish athleticism.
It'll be a battle down the stretch, but for now, LSU has positioned themselves well in order to win out in the Brown Sweepstakes.
But the Kentucky speedster isn't the only wide receiver LSU is turning up the heat for in December.
The Other Key Target: Oklahoma's Nic Anderson
The Big Board is being finalized with several names to keep tabs on in the coming days, but one name has become a hot topic: Oklahoma's Nic Anderson.
Anderson, a redshirt-sophomore who flashed in 2023 for the Sooners, has quickly become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene this week.
He has not played in 2024 after battling the injury bug, but when healthy last season, Anderson recorded 31 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an eye-opening 21.0 yards per reception last year.
Now, he's a name to keep tabs on when it comes to the Tigers. LSU, Ole Miss and Florida appear to be in play here, according to 247Sports. He will look to visit in the coming days.
