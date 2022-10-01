Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU-Auburn Matchup

It’s game day for the Tigers as they hit the road to face Auburn in an SEC showdown. LSU looks to extend their win streak to four games after crucial victories over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico.

The Bayou Bengals have officially reached the peak in their schedule with it consisting of mainly top conference foes over the next few months. Saturday night, LSU will be without starting running back Armoni Goodwin as he continues nursing a “substantial” hamstring injury.

We’re just hours away from kickoff with LSU and Auburn getting things going for 6:00 p.m. Here are a few pregame notes and stories to read to get you prepped for this evening:

Pregame Notes (Provided by LSU)

Brian Kelly will bring a team to an SEC venue for only the third time on Saturday when LSU plays at Jordan-Hare Stadium. In 2006, Kelly’s Central Michigan team played at Kentucky (lost 45-36) and in 2019 his Notre Dame squad dropped a 23-17 decision at Georgia.

LSU has won 9 straight games, including 3 in 2022, when reaching the 30-point mark.

In 4 games as LSU’s starting QB, Jayden Daniels has accounted for 8 TDs (6 pass, 2 rush) and he’s completed 73 percent of his passes (81-of-111) for 835 yards, 6 TDs and no interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with 262 yards and 2 TDs on 44 carries.

Last week, LSU started 4 true freshmen, including 3 on offense. LB Harold Perkins became the fourth true freshmen to start for the Tigers this year, joining LT Will Campbell (4 starts), RT Emery Jones Jr. (2), and TE Mason Taylor (3).

LB Harold Perkins leads LSU in tackles (22) followed by S Jay Ward (19).

Transfer S Joe Foucha will make his LSU debut on Saturday against Auburn. A transfer from Arkansas, Foucha started 33 games in the secondary for the Razorbacks and joins the Tigers with 231 career tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups and 5 interceptions.

