Pregame Notes and Stories Ahead of LSU Football Matchup at Arkansas

Tigers look for fifth straight win over tough but depleted Arkansas group

As we reach the final few hours before LSU's matchup with Arkansas this weekend, the Tigers will be as close to healthy as possible while the Razorbacks figure to be immensely short handed due to COVID-19 quarantine numbers. LSU has taken seven of the last nine outings from Arkansas and currently ride a four game win streak heading into Fayetteville.

The most recent win was a 56-20 throttling in Baton Rouge in the second to last game of the regular season that saw Clyde Edwards-Helaire run for 188 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. The Tigers would like to get that kind of efficiency from an LSU runner this season as well with John Emery, Tyrion Davis-Price and Chris Curry all expected to earn carries.

Before kickoff, here are a few pregame notes and stories that might peak your interest:

Pregame Notes of Interest (notes courtesy of LSUsports)

LSU is 41-22-2 all-time against Arkansas, which includes an 18-10 mark in games played since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992.

The Tigers are 12-0 under Ed Orgeron in games following a loss. That mark includes a 2-0 record in 2020. LSU hasn’t dropped back-to-back games since 2015 when the Tigers lost three straight games during the month of November (Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss).

Orgeron is 42-12 as head coach of the Tigers. His 40 wins through the first 50 games were the second-most among any coach in school history.

Of his 42 wins with the Tigers, 33 have come by double-figures, 18 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 with 12 of those coming against Top 10 opponents. Orgeron is 12-3 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

LSU is 25-1 overall under Orgeron and 2-0 in 2020 when having a 100-yard rusher.

In 5 games, LSU has used 18 first-time starters (10 vs. Mississippi State, 3 vs. Vanderbilt, 1 vs. Missouri, 3 vs. South Carolina, 1 vs. Auburn).

Offensively, LSU ranks No. 4 in the SEC in passing offense (338.4), total offense (458.0), and scoring (35.8).

4 - Number of true freshmen (QB Finley, TE Gilbert, CB Ricks and DE Ojulari) that started LSU’s last game against Auburn.

17 - Number of true freshmen that have seen action for LSU through the first 5 games of the season.

18 - Number of first-time starters for LSU in 2020, which ties with Arkansas for the second-highest total in the SEC.

24 - Straight games LSU has had at least one passing touchdown.

The Tigers have never lost back-to-back games under Orgeron.

LSU last lost consecutive games in November of 2015, dropping three straight contests to Alabama, Arkansas, and Ole Miss.

The Tigers are 2-0 in 2020 in games following a loss, beating Vanderbilt and South Carolina the week after defeats.

Stories to Read

Orgeron, Players Talk Arkansas Matchup

Last Few Weeks of Practice Brought Great Teaching Moments

LSU Relied on True Freshman Class a Ton in 2020

LSU Offensive Challenges That Come Against Playmaking Arkansas Defense

Tiger Predictions: LSU Squeaks Out Win With Depleted Razorbacks

How to Watch/Listen to LSU At Arkansas