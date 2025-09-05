Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 2 Matchup
No. 3 LSU returns to action in Week 2 with an in-state matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs set for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
After a critical Week 1 victory over the Clemson Tigers, the Bayou Bengals will look to start the season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2019.
Brian Kelly and Co. have taken America by storm this month after emerging as a National Championship contender following a top-five win to open the year.
But the Tigers are taking it one game at a time in 2025 while keeping the outside noise off of their radar.
LSU's manta in 2025 is going 1-0 each week with the program putting it on full display in the season opener at Clemson after debuting "1-0" warmups during pregame workouts.
"I knew the team that we had. A mature enough team that we could put that on them regardless of what the outcome would be. And we knew 1-0 was going to be where we wanted to be," Kelly said.
"You can see on the board right here there's only one game that's visible on that board, and that's Louisiana Tech. The other ones covered up from the week before, and all the others.
"It's just been a mindset that we've kept, and so the 1-0 wasn't targeted, rubbing it in Clemson's nose. This was our mantra for the year. We just want to focus one week at a time, avoid the noise, stay locked in, and do the things that we've been doing. Then we can get to 1-0 each week."
Now, all focus has shifted to Week 2 with the LSU Tigers preparing to host Louisiana Tech for an in-state clash in Death Valley.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 2 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU -36.5 (-115)
- Louisiana Tech +36.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- LSU (N/A)
- Louisiana Tech (N/A)
Total
- Over 50.5 (-105)
- Under 50.5 (-115)
Brian Kelly's Take: Embrace the Moment in Death Valley
"Playing at Tiger Stadium is such a special opportunity. So, I know our guys and staff and fans and everybody associated with the program coming back to Tiger Stadium is pretty exciting. We've got like 45 guys that will be walking down Victory Hill for the first time," Kelly said.
"When you get a chance to open on the road and have some success, you build a lot of momentum. Now, the opportunity to play at home heightens it even more."
The Prediction: LSU Cruises in Week 2
Kelly and the LSU Tigers have been vocal about the program's "1-0" mantra in 2025 with all opponents being viewed the same.
In this one, the Bayou Bengals will square off against an inferior opponent with No. 3 LSU looking to assert its dominance from the opening kick.
LSU's Garrett Nussmeier was precise down the stretch against Clemson in Week 1 where he can once again control the game's pace in Week 2.
Look for the Tigers to establish the run, utilize a creative playbook on Saturday night, and solidify the true offensive line rotation in Week 2 against the Bulldogs.
The goal in the home opener against the Bulldogs is to simply capture a win and remain healthy with the program eyeing its first 2-0 start since 2019.
LSU's defense will once again be disruptive while Nussmeier and Co. will set the pace offensively in Week 2 in order to come out with a clean victory at Tiger Stadium.
The Final Score Prediction: LSU 41, Louisiana Tech 7
