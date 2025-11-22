Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Week 13
The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night for a non-conference matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Death Valley.
In what will be the final game of the season in Tiger Stadium, LSU will honor multiple upperclassmen on "Senior Night" in Baton Rouge as the 2025 season nears the finish line.
"I think our team is anxious; I think they're eager," interim head coach Frank Wilson said. "For one more time, just one more time, for those guys who have spent five years, those guys who have spent four years, those guys who have recently gotten here, that are meeting now with our support staff and what that will look like in this senior night where we celebrate them.
"We've put together a great week of practice and preparation that culminated today with guys flying around that will continue to be built upon on tomorrow and through Saturday. So pleased with the progress of our football team and the way that their approach has been, both mentally and physically."
Now, with kickoff just hours away, LSU Tigers On SI has logged a prediction for the non-conference clash in Death Valley.
The Game Information: Week 13 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 6-4 (3-4 SEC)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Record: 8-2
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 13 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -23.5 (-105)
- Western Kentucky: +23.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- LSU: -3500
- Western Kentucky: +1300
Total
- Over 51.5 (-115)
- Under 51.5 (-105)
LSU is currently listed as 23.5-point favorite at home against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with the program looking to carry momentum from Week 12.
The LSU Tigers On SI Prediction:
It's easy to forget the LSU Tigers took down the Arkansas Razorbacks last weekend amid a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge as the "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" heat up.
The Bayou Bengals enter Saturday night with a rejuvenated mindset after taking down the Razorbacks in Week 12 after quarterback Michael Van Buren earned his first career start for the program.
In what will serve as "Senior Night" in Baton Rouge, LSU has the chance to go out with a bang in Tiger Stadium where the offense can settle in against an inferior opponent, Michael Van Buren fall back on the rushing attack, and the defense handle business against the Hilltoppers.
It won't be the blowout that many are hoping for, but LSU should win by double-digits and get it done while overwhelming an efficient Western Kentucky squad.
The Score Prediction: LSU 30, Western Kentucky 17
