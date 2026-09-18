Princewill Umanmielen Has Another Major Storyline Waiting in Oxford

Princewill Umanmielen spent last season chasing quarterbacks for Ole Miss. On Saturday night, the LSU defensive end returns to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to chase Ole Miss' quarterback.

No. 7 LSU visits No. 8 Ole Miss on primetime in the first Magnolia Bowl between top-10 teams since 1962. It also marks Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford after his messy exit in December.

Umanmielen arrives in Oxford after following Kiffin this offseason as the nation's sack leader with five sacks.

He is one of several former Rebels now in purple and gold, including linebacker TJ Dottery and receiver Winston Watkins Jr. Umanmielen said he and Dottery have offered teammates tips on what to expect from Ole Miss.

Umanmielen insists the reunion changes nothing about his preparation.

"Ain't no friends on the field," he said Tuesday.

From the BIG10 to the SEC

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Umanmielen, a consensus four-star recruit from Manor High School in Texas, chose Nebraska over offers from Arkansas, Florida and Washington. He earned second-team freshman All-America honors at Nebraska in 2023 and recorded 13 tackles in 2024 before entering the transfer portal.

He then followed his older brother, Princely, to Oxford.

Princely had 10.5 sacks for Ole Miss in 2024 before Carolina took him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Princewill's 2025 season made him one of the top pass rushers in the transfer portal this time around.

Princewill posted nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2025, earning third-team All-SEC honors. The sack total ranked third in the SEC. He added 2.5 sacks in the College Football Playoff, including 1.5 against Tulane and one against Miami.

Entering this season, he had 10.5 career sacks in 38 career games.

Then he decided it was time to take a step up. Through just two games at LSU, Umanmielen has recorded five sacks, nearly half of his career total.

LSU needed that kind of production after totaling only 27 sacks last season. Harold Perkins, who left for the NFL, was the only Tiger with more than 2.5 sacks.

Proving Grounds at His Old Stomping Grounds

Ole Miss wide receiver Winston Watkins (17), linebacker Princewill Umanmielen (1) and defensive end Da'Shawn Womack (15) celebrate with fans after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Umanmielen had two sacks in a 51-10 win over Clemson on Sept. 5. He followed with three sacks and four tackles for loss in a 45-14 win over Louisiana Tech.

But Umanmielen is simply a part of a bigger system: LSU's dominant defensive line. LSU has 12 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss through two games.

Umanmielen has 10 quarterback pressures, and breakout teammate Jordan Ross has eight.

Opponents have rushed 57 times for just 36 yards against the Tigers. That matters against Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy, who has scored a rushing touchdown in 11 consecutive games and is considered one of college football's best returning backs in 2026.

Ole Miss' offensive line allowed no sacks against Louisville, so the defensive line unit may face some pushback this week.

Umanmielen said Ole Miss has mobile players, so LSU must keep quarterback Trinidad Chambliss in the pocket and play with patience.

But for Umanmielen specifically, this is a chance for him to truly prove his worth.

One draft-scouting service has noted his tackling and run defense as areas to improve. A night against Lacy and Chambliss will test both, and a strong showing can show scouts that he's ready for the next level.

Umanmielen repeatedly said this game is no different in terms of on-field plan and mentality. He is studying film as he would for any other opponent. He believes the outcome will depend more on LSU's execution than on anything Ole Miss does.

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