The LSU Position Group That Could Decide the Ole Miss Game

LSU versus Ole Miss is generating a lot of hype as an offensive shootout.

While both offenses are powerful, creative, and modern, this game won't be won on the back of modern football philosophies. It's going to be won in the trenches.

Especially on the defensive side for LSU.

The Tigers' defense has looked unreal through two games this season, generating 23 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and 14 quarterback hurries. The defensive line alone has produced 16.5 of the tackles for loss, 10 of the sacks and 10 of the quarterback hurries.

But a tough task lies ahead for this same unit.

Pressure Makes Diamonds

Sep 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) scrambles out the pocket against LSU Tigers defensive end Jordan Ross (29) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has looked even more dominant than it did in its 2025 form, which was an overall top-25 unit.

The defensive line has gotten into the backfield and created pressure consistently, leading to bad throws, breakdowns in play development and an increase in quarterbacks having to play out of rhythm.

That pressure is one of the main factors as to why LSU holds its opponents to just a 16.4% success rate on passing plays, a number that leads the country.

LSU's 12 sacks are also tied for the country's leading unit.

In this game, it won't be as easy. LSU pressured Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss eight times in last year’s meeting but failed to record a sack.

Chambliss was also able to run for 71 yards in that game.

Senior defensive end Princewill Umanmielen, who transferred to LSU from Ole Miss, knows firsthand how difficult Chambliss can be to contain.

“We really just need to keep him in the pocket, be grindy and gritty, go hard, play each play, if something goes wrong, next-play mentality,” Umanmielen said.

LSU has looked like a defense that allows its pressure up front to create chances for diamonds: negative plays, rushed reads and a handful of turnovers. It'll need to keep producing pressure so the rest of the unit can find diamonds on Saturday.

Making it Out of the Trenches

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) reacts to a play against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For LSU, it all starts in the trenches, but what happens if it makes it past the trenches?

That's where the rest of LSU's dominant defensive stars show up.

LSU has one of the best linebacker rooms in the country sitting in the second level ready to help the defensive line when necessary.

LSU's Whit Weeks, TJ Dottery and Davhon Keys have all lined up in the second level, but each has flown around the field through the Tigers' two games. Both Weeks and Dottery have created at least one quarterback hurry of their own.

While all three have recorded at least one tackle for loss, Weeks and Dottery are the team's two leading tacklers, showing a clear sign of being a stopping force on anyhting that gets past the line of scrimmage.

For everyone past the linebackers, the secondary has also done a phenomenal job of doing its job when plays slip through the front seven.

LSU has allowed just 248 passing yards this season, the 11th-lowest number in the country. That yardage has come from 46 passing attempts, limiting opponents to just an average of 5.4 yards per attempt, the country's 25th-lowest average.

LSU has also recorded six pass breakups as well, with all but one coming from the secondary.

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