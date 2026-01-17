Prized LSU Football Defensive Lineman Reveals Transfer Portal Commitment to SEC Foe

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Walter Mathis Jr. has signed with the Auburn Tigers and will remain in the Southeastern Conference for the 2026 season, he revealed via social media.

Mathis Jr. originally signed with the LSU program as a Top-100 defensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with LSU winning out for his services over the likes of the Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.

But the Georgia native then revealed his intentions of entering the Transfer Portal after playing in 12 games as a true freshman in 2025 while logging nine total tackles and a pass breakup this fall.

The decision to depart Baton Rouge came as a surprise after the LSU Tigers announced Mathis Jr. would return to the program, but ultimately has made his move to leave Baton Rouge and head to The Plains.

LSU has also seen over 30 players depart for the Transfer Portal with multiple players landing in the Southeastern Conference. Where are they now?

The Departures [34]: Transfer Portal Edition

- WR Kylan Billiot: James Madison Dukes

- WR Jelani Watkins: Arkansas Razorbacks

- CB Ashton Stamps: Arizona State Sun Devils

- DL Ahmad Breaux: Kentucky Wildcats

- CB Wallace Foster IV: Florida Atlantic Owls

- DL Sydir Mitchell: N/A

- RB Ju'Juan Johnson: Syracuse Orange

- RB Kaleb Jackson: N/A

- QB Colin Hurley: Michigan Wolverines

- OL Carius Curne: Ole Miss Rebels

- OL Coen Echols: Texas A&M Aggies

- S Javien Toviano: N/A

- OL DJ Chester: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Austin Ausberry: N/A

- OL Paul Mubenga: Nebraska Cornhuskers

- OL Ory Williams: Tennessee Volunteers

- LB Princeton Malbrue: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

- OL Khayree Lee: South Alabama Jaguars

- S Joel Rogers: UTSA Roadruners

- TE Donovan Green: Oklahoma State Cowboys

- WR Kyle Parker: Trending to Auburn Tigers

- WR Destyn Hill: Tulane Green Wave

- OL Ethan Calloway: Wake Forest Demon Deacons

- RB JT Lindsey: Ole Miss Rebels

- QB Michael Van Buren: South Florida Bulls

- DL Zion Williams: Texas Longhorns

- WR TaRon Francis: West Virginia Mountaineers

- K Aeron Burrell: North Carolina Tar Heels

- S Jardin Gilbert: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DL Walter Mathis: Auburn Tigers

- EDGE CJ Jackson: Vanderbilt Commodores

- OL Tyler Miller: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- DB Jacob Bradford - West Virginia Mountaineers

- WR Nic Anderson - Kentucky Wildcats

