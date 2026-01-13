Dynamic LSU Football Playmaker Predicted To Land With SEC Rival in Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyle Parker continues navigating his Transfer Portal process with multiple Southeastern Conference schools in pursuit of his services this month.

Parker signed with the LSU Tigers as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Louisville Cardinals, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder showed promise across his time in the Bayou State despite battling the injury bug in his sophomore season in 2024.

As a true freshman in 2023, Parker took a traditional redshirt after appearing in only four games with zero receptions, but took a step in the right direction across his 2024 campaign as a redshirt-freshman - prior to suffering a torn tricep.

The Texas native earned a medical redshirt after appearing in only four games once again prior to a breakout season in 2025 for LSU after logging 31 receptions for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. lose a promising youngster with three years of eligibility where he is quickly picking up momentum on the recruiting trail.

Parker took an official visit to Oxford last month to check-in with the Ole Miss Rebels where he also also seen the Auburn Tigers for a trip on The Plains.

Fast forward to Monday and Auburn is gaining momentum for the talented wideout with predictions being logged in favor of the SEC rival.

Parker has taken official visits to Ole Miss, Auburn, and Kentucky where it's the Tigers that are now in the driver's seat to land his services - it appears.

LSU has seen over 30 players from the 2025 roster reveal intentions of entering the Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. having to retool the receiving corps after a myriad of departures.

