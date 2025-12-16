Quarterback Big Board: Multiple Options for Lane Kiffin and LSU Football in Portal

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason with the program currently sitting with one scholarship signal-caller on roster.

In what is set to be a critical stretch in Baton Rouge next month, the NCAA Transfer Portal will open on Jan. 2 for two weeks with Kiffin and Co. eyeing multiple game-changing players.

But the quarterback position is one that will have significant intrigue with the current expectation being that LSU will take two signal-callers via the free agent market.

This week, multiple big name signal-callers have revealed plans of entering the Transfer Portal when it opens up next month. Which names are in the market? Will LSU pursue?

"I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Quarterbacks to Know:

No. 1: DJ Lagway - Florida

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway has revealed his intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with LSU labeled an early team to watch.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder signed with the Gators in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in America with Billy Napier landing the elite playmaker.

Across Florida's 12 games this in 2025, Lagway completed 63 percent of his passes while throwing for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The dual-threat signal-caller dealt with the injury injury bug - dating back to last offseason where he was hampered by shoulder surgery and a sports hernia.

Now, after revealing his intentions to test the market, will Kiffin and the LSU Tigers be a team to watch in his process? The short answer: Yes.

According to On3 Sports, the LSU Tigers, Baylor Bears, and Miami Hurricanes are the three early teams to keep tabs on in his transfer process.

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) leaves the field after beating Florida State 40-21 during an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2: Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

The Arizona State signal-caller is officially out as the quarterback of the Sun Devils after he revealed his intentions to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal once it comes open on Jan 2, according to multiple reports.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But his "money year" was in 2024 after putting the Arizona State program on the map.

Leavitt initially began his career at Michigan State in 2023 where he threw 23 passes, but then made the move and transferred to Arizona State in 2024.

From there, he became the full-time starter - throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff last season.

NEW: Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU are early schools to watch for Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/Wv4pIiNkOw pic.twitter.com/9VUjZN39kS — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

No. 3: Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made his way to Cincinnati after two years at Indiana where he played in 11 games for the Hoosiers.

Sorsby - a two-year starter for the Bearcats - blossomed into one of America's top signal-callers this fall where he will be a hot commodity in the portal market.

Across 12 games in 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Sorsby is set to be one of the most sought-after names once he officially hits the portal next month where he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Texas Tech and others have emerged as potential landing spots for the prized transfer.

No. 4: Dylan Raiola - Nebraska

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder started the first 22 games of his Nebraska career before suffering a season-ending right fibula injury against USC on Nov. 1.

Across two seasons, Raiola completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

As the starter leading the Cornhuskers, Nebraska went 13-9 overall and 6-9 against Big Ten opponents with a significant workload put on his back.

This season, Raiola completed 72.4 percent of his passes (181-of-250) for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns with six interceptions. The completion percentage is a Nebraska season record where the former five-star recruit handled business in multiple areas.

Now, with Raiola entering the NCAA Transfer Portal as one of the most sought-after quarterbacks available, initial reports indicate the Oregon Ducks could be a school to watch, but could LSU get involved here?

Sources have mentioned Oregon as an early school of interest for Dylan Raiola and his camp. https://t.co/kGJ1S22Kpi pic.twitter.com/BXG37kXzHx — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 15, 2025

Honorable Mention: Bryce Underwood - Michigan

*Note: Underwood has not revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal. This is listed as a potential target if he were to do so.*

The five-star quarterback out of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle was committed to the LSU Tigers for nearly a year prior to flipping his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines to remain home just weeks before the Early Signing Period last fall.

The Wolverines pieced together "life-changing money" on the NIL front along with an opportunity to remain in Michigan with the program ultimately landing his signature.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller has wrapped up his true freshman season where he earned the starting role in his first season with the program, but with Sherrone Moore out as the head coach, he could test the waters.

LSU legend Tyrann Mathieu took to social media to recruit Michigan QB Bryce Underwood 👀



(via @Mathieu_Era) pic.twitter.com/oK5UhHzBsh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 11, 2025

Michigan finished with the 105th passing offense in the country, and Underwood had only 9 touchdowns to go with 6 interceptions and 2,229 yards passing, but now his future could be in question with the Wolverines.

But with Lane Kiffin now in Baton Rouge - a quarterback guru - the development with the LSU Tigers could expedite his growth if he were to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: