The One Number LSU Must Improve to Compete For an SEC Championship

The LSU Tigers are looking to erase the woes of the last few years with a new coaching regime and a roster overhaul. Lane Kiffin was tasked with helping bring LSU football back to its rightful place at the top of the college football world.

The offseason has yielded positive results through the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. The Tigers had the highest-rated transfer portal haul, highlighted by three five-stars. They also have one of the best 2027 recruiting classes in the country.

This recent trend has quickly elevated LSU's expectations this year. However, there is one number that has to improve for the Tigers to be an SEC contender.

LSU's Red Zone Numbers Ranked Towards the Bottom

Running back Harlem Berry escapes a defender. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, LSU's red-zone production was abysmal. Among FBS teams, the Tigers ranked 87th in red-zone scoring percentage (81.82), 95th in touchdowns (23), and 27th in field goals (13).

Those numbers have to improve if the Tigers have a chance to compete for an SEC title. Kiffin has some players that can address this issue.

It starts with quarterback Sam Leavitt. At Arizona State, he finished with 750 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. If he can use his legs and escape the pocket, it opens up the playbook for offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.

Obviously, sacks can stall drives in the red zone. Leavitt will need time to operate in the pocket. Luckily, he will have the luxury of an improved offensive line and an exciting running back duo with Caden Durham and Harlem Berry.

Weis Jr. will also utilize Trey'Dez Green, who was the primary answer in the red zone a season ago. he finished with seven touchdowns, and his size and versatility make him a lethal option inside the 20-yard line.

Can LSU Become a Serious Threat in the SEC?

That will be the question until the season begins. This is a brand new roster, and there are still plenty of unknowns. Kiffin has the pedigree and has a quarterback who's made it to the College Football Playoff before.

The Tigers have the roster to make a run to the SEC title. Ultimately, if they can find a way to score more touchdowns in the red zone, they'll have a chance every single week. If that number doesn't improve, it could be a long first season for Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

However, if LSU fans should know anything about Kiffin, he will not accept mediocrity. If something isn't working, he'll make the proper adjustments.

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