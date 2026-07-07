Which LSU Player Is Primed for a Massive Breakout Season?

The LSU Tigers inch closer to the first season of the Lane Kiffin era, beginning in Baton Rouge as the start of the 2026 season is right around the corner, sitting about two months away.

Brewing a lot of the excitement and the renewed expectations for the Tigers is obviously the appointment of Kiffin as the program's head coach and the work he's done over the offseason to build a roster that will be ready to compete from his inaugural season in Death Valley.

And the Tigers have plenty of already proven talent on their roster, from incoming transfers quarterback Sam Leavitt and left tackle Jordan Seaton to returners like linebacker Whit Weeks and running back Caden Durham. However, one player on the Tigers' roster is poised to make a big leap for the 2026 season.

Winston Watkins Jr. Can Become LSU's No. 1 Option

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Winston Watkins (17) runs after a catch during the first quarter against The Citadel Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of Kiffin's biggest points of emphasis when taking over LSU was having to re-construct the Tigers' wide receiver room, which returned close to none of their production from a season ago.

Kiffin did plenty of work to add to that room, bringing in nine wide receivers out of the transfer portal, and one of those, sophomore wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr., could be in line to make a big jump for the Tigers' offense in 2026.

Watkins Jr. made the jump from Oxford to Baton Rouge along with Kiffin, where he spent his freshman season with the Rebels, becoming a rotational piece of Kiffin's offense. The wide receiver accounted for 26 receptions for 373 yards and a touchdown, playing in all 15 games for Ole Miss.

While not being a focal point in the passing game in his first season under Kiffin, as Watkins Jr. was the Rebels' sixth-leading wide receiver in 2025, having experience in the system certainly gives Watkins Jr. an advantage over the other wide receivers in the room who will be new to the offense.

The Tigers' wide receiver rotation should be wide open as LSU heads into fall camp with the likely frontline starters of senior Jayce Brown and junior Jackson Harris, both of whom are also incoming transfers taking most of the attention.

However, Kiffin utilizes plenty of wide receivers in his offense, and Watkins Jr. will undoubtedly be one of those involved in the mix to be one of LSU's top options throughout the season.

The sophomore has plenty of speed and burst coming out of his routes, which will serve him well, as the wide receiver will likely do a lot of his damage from within the slot, looking to exploit favorable matchups.

Given Watkins Jr.'s season of experience under Kiffin, where he showed flashes with some production and the need for a wide receiver to step up for LSU, Watkins Jr. is in a prime spot for what could be a breakout second year of college football.

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