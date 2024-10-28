Reaction: Social Media in a Frenzy After Former LSU Star Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary
Jayden Daniels continues taking the National Football League by storm as he paves his way as the signal-caller of the Washington Commanders.
The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner and LSU star has rejuvenated the Commanders' organization while catapulting the franchise to a 6-2 record through eight weeks of the season.
On Sunday evening, he stole America's attention once again after achieving the unthinkable: A Hail Mary to win the game.
For Daniels, who was questionable heading into the matchup with a rib injury, it provided an opportunity to take on the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams.
Daniels dropped back in the pocket, rolled right and then went across the field to the left before launching a 60+ yard pass to the end-zone as time expired.
"Buy some time and don't throw the ball out of bounds," Daniels said of his thought process following the game.
He admitted he didn't even know the pass was complete until the sideline erupted.
"I just heard people screaming and our sideline rushing the field. That's how I knew," said Daniels after battling through injury to make the play. "That's kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Not too many people get to experience stuff like that."
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has openly admitted how "in awe" he has been of Daniels this season.
The first-year signal-caller has given life back to a Commanders franchise that has been in dire need of a quarterback to change the trajectory. Daniels has been that and then some.
"That was wild," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said as part of his opening statement to reporters. "That was so much fun, and what I love about the team is that we're never out of the fight."
Quinn hasn't been the only member of the organization vocalizing his appreciation for Daniels this season.
Commanders teammates have also chimed in when it comes to the leadership and outstanding play of Daniels through eight games. Sunday was just another reason to appreciate what he's been showcasing in 2024.
"We're blessed to have '5' leading this team: The things he can do is special," Noah Brown, who hauled in the game-winning reception, said. "I wouldn't want to play with any other quarterback."
For Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, a Washington-area native who returned home for the first time as a professional, it was a brutal ending.
"That's just us shooting ourselves in the foot and that comes from details and focus in the game, throughout the week," Williams said. "That comes from myself. I'm included in that for sure. Definitely missed a few passes that I don't miss typically so, tough, but very encouraging because we stayed in it."
The movie-like ending was one that Williams and Co. will put in the rearview mirror rather quickly, but one that Daniels and the Commanders will have on repeat for years to come.
"Front-row seats to something amazing," Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi said. "That was just crazy. This will always stick in my head forever. What a moment."
