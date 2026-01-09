Report: Washington Huskies QB Demond Williams Considering Return Amid LSU Buzz

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. remains in headlines after revealing intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday night, he announced via social media.

In a move that sent shockwaves across the sport, Williams stated plans of entering the free agent market despite signing a new deal with Washington less than five days ago.

"Four days earlier, he'd signed a contract to return to Washington, which was set to pay him in the mid-$4 million range and put him near the top the market for college football," ESPN wrote.

"Washington continues to pursue legal action, per sources, to enforce the contract."

Williams has appeared in 26 games across two seasons with the Washington program - starting two as a true freshman in 2024 and all 13 of the team’s games in 2025 as a sophomore.

Across his first season with the Huskies, Williams completed 78.1 percent of his passes (82-of-105), while throwing for 944 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman.

Then, Williams had his "money year" as a true sophomore in 2025 after taking that next step.

The dual-threat became the program's starting signal-caller where he led the Huskies to a 9-4 record while completing 256-of-354 attempts (70 percent) and throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

After a breakout campaign in 2025, Williams became a hot commodity across America with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff taking notice of his game.

Once Williams revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal, the LSU Tigers immediately became the team to beat, according to multiple reports.

But there's since been a change of heart, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, amid reports swirling across social media surrounding Washington preparing to enforce legal action.

Williams is "leaning" towards returning to Washington for the 2026 season, Thamel revealed prior to the Ole Miss Rebels versus Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff semifinals clash.

It's a significant development for the LSU Tigers with the program preparing to go all-in on Williams in the Transfer Portal despite hosting Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt for a visit this week - where he has also visited Kentucky and Tennessee.

LSU currently has zero scholarship quarterbacks on the roster with all eyes on the program's next move amid recent developments with Williams and Leavitt.

