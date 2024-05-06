LSU Football: Running Back Target James Simon Trending Elsewhere, SEC Program
The LSU football staff continues the pursuit of Shreveport (La.) Calvary Baptist Academy running back James Simon as his recruiting process ramps up in a big way this spring.
Simon, a four-star back in the 2025 cycle, has taken a myriad of trips across the country over the last few months as he locks in on revealing a commitment sooner rather than later.
From LSU to Texas to Notre Dame, the coveted running back has been wined and dined by the blue-chip programs, but after a recent recruiting visit, Simon could be trending elsewhere.
There's a new team taking the lead in Simon's recruitment it appears: The Texas Longhorns.
After speaking with those familiar with Simon's recruiting process, there are four programs taking charge: LSU, Alabama, Texas and Notre Dame.
Now, the new predictions are coming out for Simon to end up in Texas under Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff.
We've seen recruiting experts under both 247Sports and On3 flip their crystal ball predictions over to the Longhorns recently as Texas gains steam in his recruiting process.
Simon has visited Austin on several occasions with his most recent trip standing out most, but there remains time for LSU to make up some ground.
It's important to note the damage Frank Wilson, the Tigers' running back coach, has done on the recruiting trail as of late.
LSU landed a commitment from four-star, Top 150 back Caden Durham last fall before he put pen to paper during the Early Signing Period in December. Now, the coveted recruit will enroll this summer for the Tigers.
Looking ahead, Wilson and Co. have a pair of commitments already in the 2025 cycle: Harlem Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, and JT Lindsey, the No. 5 prospect in Louisiana.
With both Berry and Lindsey on board in the 2025 class, LSU holds pledges from two of the top running backs in the country, but it hasn't stopped them from pursuing Simon.
Yes, LSU has their running back room of the future in Durham, Berry and Lindsey, not to mention current youngsters Kaleb Jackson and Trey Holly. but Wilson could take three backs in the 2025 cycle if it comes down to it.
LSU will continue its pursuit of Simon until December during the Early Signing Period when he puts pen to paper.
Despite still remaining an uncommitted prospect, all signs continue pointing towards the Texas Longhorns beating out several programs and landing his pledge sooner rather than later, according to both recruiting services On3 and 247Sports.
LSU Country will provide the latest on Simon's recruiting process as he navigates a commitment timeline.
Other LSU News:
LSU WBB: National Champion Guard Kateri Poole Reveals Transfer Destination
Popular LSU Transfer Cornerback Jeremiah Hughes Locks in a Pair of Official Visits
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.