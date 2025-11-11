Ryan Clark Reacts to Brian Kelly's Lawsuit, LSU Trying to Avoid $54 Million Buyout
LSU has taken the position that the university never "formally terminated" former head football coach Brian Kelly and will now attempt to fire him "for cause," according to ESPN.
According to ESPN's report on Monday night, Kelly’s attorneys were made aware of LSU's stance where the university is looking to avoid paying the entirety of Kelly's $54 million buyout.
After nearly four seasons in Baton Rouge, LSU fired Kelly on Oct. 26 amid a 5-3 stretch with his last game as the shot-caller coming against Texas A&M in Week 9 where the program lost 49-25.
Following the decision to fire the program's decision-maker, it was reported that Kelly turned down settlement offers of $25 million and $30 million. Kelly's suit also states the settlement offers.
According to a copy of Kelly's lawsuit against LSU that was obtained by ESPN, “LSU's representatives had a call with Coach Kelly's representatives, where LSU took the position that Coach Kelly had not been formally terminated and informed Coach Kelly's representatives, for the very first time, that LSU believed grounds for termination for cause existed."
Kelly’s representatives also stated that, “LSU has never claimed that Coach Kelly was terminated for cause and, prior to November 10, 2025, never asserted that he engaged in any conduct that would warrant such a termination.
"To the contrary, LSU repeatedly confirmed, both publicly and to Coach Kelly, that the termination was due to the Team's performance, not for cause.”
Following the news, former LSU star, and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, took to social media to voice his thoughts on the matter surrounding Kelly and LSU - a feud that continues stealing headlines this fall.
On Tuesday morning, prominent lawyer Tom Mars weighed in on the lawsuit where he believes LSU will have a difficult time in court in an attempt to fire Kelly for cause.
"LSU is cooked. Louisiana law may be unique, but it doesn’t recognize LSU’s stupidity in making a $54 million deal with Brian Kelly as a legal justification to stiff him," Mars wrote via X.
According to Sports Illustrated, "Kelly’s contract does include a 'for cause' provision that determines he could be fired for 'material and substantial [NCAA] rule violations,' being convicted of a felony or 'any crime involving gambling, drugs, or alcohol,' 'engaging in serious misconduct which either displays a continual, serious disrespect ... for the mission of LSU,' or 'constitutes moral turpitude.'"
Now, as the situation ramps up, Kelly and his representatives have formally filed suit against LSU in an attempt to receive “declaratory judgment confirming that LSU’s termination of Coach Kelly is without cause and that Coach Kelly is entitled to receive the full liquidated damages.”
