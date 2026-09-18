Sam Leavitt Injury Status Receives Major Update Before LSU-Ole Miss Game

The No. 7 LSU Tigers prepare for what's one of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2026 college football season against the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Saturday, which is headlined by the return of head coach Lane Kiffin.

With the game just a few days away, the health and availability of a few impact players for LSU remain in question following Thursday night's SEC injury report.

The biggest of which is the Tigers' starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt, who was listed as doubtful for the battle against the Rebels as he deals with shoulder soreness in his throwing arm. If Leavitt cannot go for the Tigers on Saturday night, Kiffin will look to Elon transfer Landen Clark.

However, things are trending up for Leavitt, at least according to the latest SEC injury report.

Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable vs Ole Miss

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt was upgraded from doubtful to questionable on Thursday's SEC availability report.

This certainly bodes well for his chances to play on Saturday against Ole Miss.

However, fans will have to wait to see where Leavitt's status sits when the Friday injury report is released. The hope is that he gets upgraded to pronbable, or at the very least, remains questionable.

The LSU linebacker room is also one to keep an eye on heading into gameday as the Tigers have four of their linebackers who have seen the field so far in 2026 on the injury report.

The Tigers now see just one of those linebackers listed as questionable in TJ Dottery. Tylen Singleton has been upgraded to probable.

Dottery has been a crucial piece of Blake Baker's defense through the first two games of the season and is currently the Tigers' leading tackler. In two games, Dottery has accumulated 14 total tackles (seven solo), a tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, and a pass break-up.

And the other two linebackers currently sit in a better position health-wise. Davhon Keys is still listed as probable while Whit Weeks was removed from the injury report entirely.

Those two being available will be key for the Tigers, as Weeks is LSU's second-leading tackler with 12 tackles (five solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, and is one of the vocal leaders of the defense.

Keys has been able to find a way to contribute with five tackles (two solo) and a tackle for loss to his name, and if Dottery is unable to go against the Rebels on Saturday, Keys will have to step up in his place.

Flipping to the offensive side of the ball, star tight end Trey'Dez Green was removed from the report while starting right guard Aliou Bah is listed as probable.

Green has picked up where he left off in 2025 and continues to be a looming threat in Kiffin's offense, with the tight end recording 10 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown through the first two games of the season.

For Bah, he has slotted in nicely in the interior of the Tigers' offensive line, starting the first two games of the season at right guard, and with the "probable" designation, he should be ready to go this weekend.

Finally, the Tigers have wide receiver Philip Wright III, linebacker Jaiden Braker, and running back Raycine Guillory Jr. all listed as out.

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