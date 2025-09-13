Schedule Update: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators Kickoff Time and TV Information
Brian Kelly and the No. 3 ranked LSU Tigers will open conference play on Saturday night in Death Valley with a matchup against the Florida Gators.
Billy Napier and Co. will look to bounce back following a Week 2 loss to South Florida while the Bayou Bengals will look to continue the program's hot start to the 2025 season.
LSU is 2-0 for the first time since the 2019 season, but Week 3 will present a unique challenge against one of the top signal-callers in America - DJ Lagway.
“It starts with their quarterback,” Kelly said. “Arm talent is off the charts. But he’s got guys around him. Jadan Baugh is really difficult to defend. He’s physical and got great instincts.
"And now you complement him with Vernell Brown, who is an electric receiver. From a defensive standpoint, Coach (Ron) Roberts does a really good job with simulating pressures and mixing things up to make it really difficult.”
Now, with kickoff approaching, all eyes are on the primetime clash in Baton Rouge between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators.
The Game Information: Week 3 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6:44 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 2-0
Florida Gators Record: 1-1
The ESPN College GameDay Picks:
Desmond Howard: LSU Tigers
Nick Saban: LSU Tigers
Pat McAfee: LSU Tigers
Candace Parker: LSU Tigers
Kirk Herbstreit: LSU Tigers
It's a clean sweep for the LSU Tigers with the College GameDay crew unanimously selecting Brian Kelly's crew to earn a Week 3 win in Death Valley.
Whit Weeks Take: All Eyes on Lagway
"His game, I mean, in my opinion, he's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He can sling it all over the place, and he's 250 pounds. We know that once we get to him, we're gonna have to do a good job of getting him down to the ground," Weeks said.
"But then their offense, they love the eye candy. They motion 90% of plays, so that's when you really just have to trust your keys and trust communication within the defense."
