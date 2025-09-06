Schedule Update: LSU Football vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 2 Showdown
No. 3 LSU returns to action on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium with Brian Kelly and Co. set to take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in a non-conference clash.
The Bayou Bengals are 1-0 for the first time since the 2019 season after taking down No. 4 Clemson in Week 1 behind a strong debut for defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit.
"I think it's a testament to all of our preparation we put in the spring, summer. A big point of emphasis for us was creating that brotherhood and when you have that brotherhood, you're able to hold your brother accountable," LSU linebacker West Weeks said. "It's kind of not wanting to let the guy to your right or left down and so it's that mentality.
"Fall camp hit and it really kind of gelled for us. We know that we kind of have levels to the defense and we [the linebackers] gotta be the level that steps up and communicates to the front seven and the back. We know we gotta be leaders of the defense."
Fast forward to Saturday night in Baton Rouge and the Tigers remain energized to take the field in Death Valley for the home opener against Louisiana Tech.
A look into the Week 2 game information and final thoughts from Brian Kelly ahead of the matchup.
The Game Information: Week 2 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network+/ESPN+
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 1-0
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Record: 1-0
Brian Kelly's Thoughts: Embrace the Moment
"There's a standard of playing football here at LSU, and that's the standard that we're gonna have to play when we go on that field. Every Saturday, there's a standard, and our guys know what the standard is," Kelly said. "We're gonna be demanding, not demeaning, but we're gonna be demanding.
"Our expectations are that if we want to go 1-0, we have to do the same things each and every week, and we're not moving off of that. We've heard enough about the other stuff. We're gonna focus on what we can control, and that is today."
