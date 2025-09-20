Schedule Update: LSU Football vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions Kickoff Time in Week 4
No. 3 LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) will take the field in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for a non-conference clash against in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana.
Brian Kelly enter the matchup against the Lions riding a three-game winning streak behind a strong start to the year from the program's defense.
"We’re all just unselfish,” sophomore linebacker Davhon Keys said. “Especially in the offseason, we knew it was gonna be a lot of competition, but we all knew what our ultimate goal was, and that’s winning the championship.
"You can only have 11 guys on the field, so you just gotta be ready for when your number’s called. Everyone was preparing, Everyone was getting ready for when their number’s called. When AJ went down, we didn’t miss a beat with Jardin. Or when Whit went down and I had to go in, and Tylen also had to come in, Zach had to come in.
"We didn’t miss a beat because we were all preparing like we were gonna start.”
Now, with kickoff inching closer in Baton Rouge, all eyes are on the matchup between the pair of Bayou State program's on Saturday night.
A look into the Week 4 game information, final betting lines and betting trends ahead of kickoff.
The Game Information: Week 4 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Southeastern Louisiana Lions
Kickoff Time: 6:55 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: SEC Network
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 3-0
Southeastern Louisiana Lions Record: 2-1
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 4 Edition
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -47.5 (-110)
- SELU: +47.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: N/A
- SELU: N/A
Total
- Over 60.5 (-110)
- Under 60.5 (-110)
The Early Betting Trends: Week 4 Edition
LSU is 3-0 in their last 5 games.
LSU is 2-1 in their last 5 games against the spread
LSU is 1-0 in their road games against the spread
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' last 3 games
The totals have gone OVER in 0 of LSU' 2 last games at home
