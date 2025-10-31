Scott Woodward Pens Farewell Statement to LSU After Parting Ways This Week
LSU and athletic director Scott Woodward have officially parted ways after over six years of Woodward leading the program in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana native hired Kim Mulkey in women’s basketball, Jay Johnson in baseball, Matt McMahon in men’s basketball, and Brian Kelly in football where the athletics department brought in multiple titles under his watch.
Now, he's out as the athletic director amid a coaching search for the next shot-caller of the football program.
On Thursday night, Woodward put together a statement on the decision:
“Dear Tiger Nation:
"It is with a heavy heart but also with my typical optimism, that today is my last day serving as your Director of Athletics.
"I grew up a few miles from campus, attended Catholic High School, and enrolled at the University that would change my life in 1981. My four years as a LSU student were among the greatest of my life. My career took me into government and public relations before the opportunity to return to my alma mater in 2000 to lead external affairs for the University.
"Being back on campus each and every day was a true honor. My journey would take me to Seattle and to College Station, before finally returning home in 2019, to LSU and to Baton Rouge.
"Others can recap or opine on my tenure and on my decisions over the last six years as Director of Athletics, but I will not. Rather, I will focus on the absolute joy that LSU Athletics brings to our state’s residents and to the Baton Rouge community.
"I will cherish the incredible relationships I have built within the University community and beyond our campus borders. And I will fondly remember the national and SEC championships for the joy that they brought to our student-athletes, coaches, staff, campus community and our incredible fans.
"Our University will always hold a special place in my heart and I will never be too far from LSU. Nanette, Michael, Josh and I wish the Tigers nothing but the best.
"Geaux Tigers!
"Scott”
Verge Ausberry will serve as the interim athletic director until a new president is appointed. From there, a new athletic director will be brought in.
