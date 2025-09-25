SEC Availability Report: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 Showdown
No. 4 LSU will take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon in Oxford with all eyes set to be on the Top-15 Southeastern Conference matchup.
The pair of programs will enter the matchup with unblemished records after opening the 2025 season on four-game winning streaks.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are coming off of a monster 56-10 win over the Southeastern Louisiana Lions after handling business in Death Valley on both sides of the ball.
“I was really pleased with the preparation of our football team going into a week where you’re off from the SEC," Kelly said. "The things that are really important are how you prepare and playing to a standard. I thought, outside the first three and out, our offense was what it should be, and that was extremely efficient. I think we had five consecutive touchdowns leading into the second half.
"Our defense gave up, I think, 31 yards. So, what you’re looking for is a dominating performance in the first half, and we certainly got that. So, really pleased with the way our guys handled the game, the way they prepared, and then their performance certainly showed that."
But the Tigers saw running back Caden Durham suffer an ankle injury while other members of the program missed the matchup due to injuries.
“West Weeks ran [Sunday]; I think we got him at 90%, so I would say that he is probable for this game. Trey’Dez [Green] will play. He was pretty good in pregame, and then we felt like we could hold him back for another week. Caden Durham will be a day-to-day situation," Kelly said on Monday
"[Durham] was better than we had first thought; doesn’t show these signs of a high ankle. He’s anxious to give it a shot and play, but we’ll monitor him throughout the week."
LSU edge rusher Gabriel Reliford remains a player that will be out for Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels while nursing a shoulder injury. The sophomore defender suffered the injury in Week 4.
“Gabe Reliford has a subluxation of his shoulder, so he is out this week, and then we will determine whether surgery is necessary or he can play with it," Kelly said.
"We certainly want to respect the fact that with a defensive lineman, you want to make sure he’s healthy to pass rush, and if he can’t compete at the level he needs to, then we’ll look at the options that are in front of us, and surgery could be an option.”
What does the full SEC Availability Report look like on Wednesday?
The SEC Availability Report: Wednesday Edition
LSU Tigers:
- EDGE Gabriel Reliford: OUT
- RB Caden Durham: Questionable
- TE Trey'Dez Green: Probable
- LB West Weeks: Probable
Ole Miss Rebels:
- WR Devin Price: OUT
- CB Jaylon Braxton: Questionable
- OL John Wayne Oliver: Questionable
- WR Traylon Ray: Probable
No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the Week 5 SEC showdown.
